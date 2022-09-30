WATCH: 90 dogs, cats rescued from flooded Volusia County shelter

Dozens of animals were rescued from the Edgewater Animal Shelter Thursday evening after the shelter began to flood, according to county officials.

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – Dozens of animals were rescued from the Edgewater Animal Shelter Thursday evening after the shelter began to flood, according to county officials.

Volusia County Animal Services, the Southeast Volusia Humane Society and the Halifax Humane Society were able to save 71 cats and 19 dogs from the shelter after it began to take on water, officials stated in a release.

[TRENDING: Pregnant woman braves Brevard roads during Hurricane Ian to give birth at hospital | 21 dead after Hurricane Ian ravages Florida, officials say | Become a News 6 Insider ]

Many Central Florida counties experienced heavy flooding in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, and Volusia County was no exception. Volusia officials estimated Ian brought upward of 20 inches worth of rainfall to the county.

The release shows that many of the animals rescued Thursday are available for adoption.

Anyone interested in taking in one of the animals is urged to contact the Halifax Humane Society at (386) 274-4703 or the Southeast Volusia Humane Society at (386) 428-9860.

Those who find a pet in need or who need pet-related resources are asked to call Volusia County Animal Services at (386) 248-1777.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: