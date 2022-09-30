Volusia County deputies search for missing Ormond Beach man

Tony McGlothin, 60, reported missing and now sought by Volusia County deputies.

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office on Friday said its deputies had begun to search for a missing, 60-year-old man out of Ormond Beach.

Tony McGlothlin left his home on Myrtle Jo Drive Thursday evening in a dark blue 1998 Dodge Ram with Florida tag GFW-Q12, deputies said. McGlothlin was reportedly last seen wearing a white T-shirt, green khaki shorts and flip-flops and he has shown recent signs of memory loss, according to the sheriff’s office.

Anyone who sees McGlothlin or knows of his whereabouts is urged to call 911.

