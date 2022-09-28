Orange County Sheriff’s Office asks for public’s help in locating missing teen

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – The Orange County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 12-year-old girl.

Brook Bimbo was last seen at her home in the area of Lake Pickett Road on Tuesday morning between 4 - 9:30 a.m., according to the sheriff’s office.

She is described as a white female standing 5 feet, 5 inches tall, weighing 122 pounds with brown eyes and blue, green and brown hair.

The sheriff’s office believes she may have met up with a 17-year-old boy and said there is concern for her well-being because of her age.

Anyone with information regarding this case is urged to contact the Orange County Sheriff’s Office at 407-836-4357 regarding Case 22-59961.

