76º

BREAKING NEWS

Local News

Orange County Sheriff’s Office asks for public’s help in locating missing teen

Brook Bimbo last seen early Tuesday

Jacob Langston, Digital Journalist

Tags: Orlando, Orange County, Missing
Brook Bimbo (Orange County Sheriff's Office)

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – The Orange County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 12-year-old girl.

Brook Bimbo was last seen at her home in the area of Lake Pickett Road on Tuesday morning between 4 - 9:30 a.m., according to the sheriff’s office.

[TRENDING: TRACK, MODELS, SATELLITE: Hurricane Ian projected to rip through Central Florida | County-by-county impacts in Central Florida | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

She is described as a white female standing 5 feet, 5 inches tall, weighing 122 pounds with brown eyes and blue, green and brown hair.

The sheriff’s office believes she may have met up with a 17-year-old boy and said there is concern for her well-being because of her age.

Anyone with information regarding this case is urged to contact the Orange County Sheriff’s Office at 407-836-4357 regarding Case 22-59961.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily:

Copyright 2022 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

RELATED STORIES

About the Author:

email