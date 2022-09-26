76º

BREAKING NEWS

Weather

Hurricane Ian: County-by-county impacts in Central Florida -- as of now

Strong storm system forecast to strike Florida’s west coast

Daniel Dahm, Digital Content Manager

Tags: Hurricane, Weather, Hurricane Ian, Florida
New 6 meteorologist Candace Campos breaks down the projected impacts of Hurricane Ian on Central Florida's counties.

ORLANDO, Fla. – With Hurricane Ian bearing down on Florida, everyone wants to know how they will be impacted by the storm system.

Although it’s too early to know for sure, based on its current projected path, here’s a look at what counties in Central Florida could experience.

[FREE DOWNLOAD: News 6 Pinpoint Hurricane Tracker App]

Please note, however, that this is simply an educated guess based on Ian striking Florida in the coming days.

“We’re going to see a wide range of different types of impacts, depending exactly when and where Ian strikes, the force it has and how long it spends in the area,” News 6 meteorologist Troy Bridges said.

[RELATED: 2022 storm names | Plan & Prepare: Hurricane season | TRENDING: Become News 6 Insider (free!)]

As of now, western counties of the region will see the strongest impacts.

Here are the county-by-county forecasts for Central Florida:

MARION COUNTY

  • Winds of 40 to 60 mph
  • 10 to 15 inches of rain and flooding
  • Risk of isolated tornadoes
Marion County 11 p.m. advisory (Copyright 2022 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

LAKE & SUMTER COUNTIES

  • Winds of 40 to 60 mph
  • 15 to 20 inches of rain and flooding
  • Risk of isolated tornadoes
Lake and Sumter Counties 11 p.m. advisory (Copyright 2022 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

ORANGE & SEMINOLE COUNTIES

  • Winds of 70 to 90 mph
  • 10 to 15 inches of rain
  • Threat of scattered tornadoes
Orange and Seminole Counties 11 p.m. advisory (Copyright 2022 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

OSCEOLA & POLK COUNTIES

  • Winds of 70 to 90 mph
  • 6 to 10 inches of rain, flooding
  • Threat of scattered tornadoes
Osceola and Polk Counties 11 p.m. advisory (Copyright 2022 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

FLAGLER COUNTY

  • Winds of 30 to 50 mph
  • 15 to 20 inches of rain, flooding
  • Threat of brief tornadoes
  • Strong rip currents
Flagler County 11 p.m. advisory (Copyright 2022 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

VOLUSIA COUNTY

  • Winds of 40 to 60 mph
  • 10 to 15 inches of rain, flooding
  • Threat of brief tornadoes
  • Strong rip currents
Volusia County 11 p.m. advisory (Copyright 2022 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

BREVARD COUNTY

  • Winds up to 40 to 60 mph
  • 6 to 10 inches of rain, flooding
  • Threat of brief tornadoes
  • Strong rip currents
Brevard County 11 p.m. advisory (Copyright 2022 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily:

Copyright 2022 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

RELATED STORIES

About the Author:

Daniel started with WKMG-TV in 2000 and became the digital content manager in 2009. When he's not working on ClickOrlando.com, Daniel likes to head to the beach or find a sporting event nearby.

email