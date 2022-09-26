Hurricane Ian: County-by-county impacts in Central Florida -- as of now

New 6 meteorologist Candace Campos breaks down the projected impacts of Hurricane Ian on Central Florida's counties.

ORLANDO, Fla. – With Hurricane Ian bearing down on Florida, everyone wants to know how they will be impacted by the storm system.

Although it’s too early to know for sure, based on its current projected path, here’s a look at what counties in Central Florida could experience.

[FREE DOWNLOAD: News 6 Pinpoint Hurricane Tracker App]

Please note, however, that this is simply an educated guess based on Ian striking Florida in the coming days.

“We’re going to see a wide range of different types of impacts, depending exactly when and where Ian strikes, the force it has and how long it spends in the area,” News 6 meteorologist Troy Bridges said.

[RELATED: 2022 storm names | Plan & Prepare: Hurricane season | TRENDING: Become News 6 Insider (free!)]

As of now, western counties of the region will see the strongest impacts.

Here are the county-by-county forecasts for Central Florida:

MARION COUNTY

Winds of 40 to 60 mph

10 to 15 inches of rain and flooding

Risk of isolated tornadoes

Marion County 11 p.m. advisory (Copyright 2022 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

LAKE & SUMTER COUNTIES

Winds of 40 to 60 mph

15 to 20 inches of rain and flooding

Risk of isolated tornadoes

Lake and Sumter Counties 11 p.m. advisory (Copyright 2022 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

ORANGE & SEMINOLE COUNTIES

Winds of 70 to 90 mph

10 to 15 inches of rain

Threat of scattered tornadoes

Orange and Seminole Counties 11 p.m. advisory (Copyright 2022 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

OSCEOLA & POLK COUNTIES

Winds of 70 to 90 mph

6 to 10 inches of rain, flooding

Threat of scattered tornadoes

Osceola and Polk Counties 11 p.m. advisory (Copyright 2022 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

FLAGLER COUNTY

Winds of 30 to 50 mph

15 to 20 inches of rain, flooding

Threat of brief tornadoes

Strong rip currents

Flagler County 11 p.m. advisory (Copyright 2022 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

VOLUSIA COUNTY

Winds of 40 to 60 mph

10 to 15 inches of rain, flooding

Threat of brief tornadoes

Strong rip currents

Volusia County 11 p.m. advisory (Copyright 2022 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

BREVARD COUNTY

Winds up to 40 to 60 mph

6 to 10 inches of rain, flooding

Threat of brief tornadoes

Strong rip currents

Brevard County 11 p.m. advisory (Copyright 2022 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: