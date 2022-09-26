Hurricane Ian: County-by-county impacts in Central Florida -- as of now

ORLANDO, Fla. – With Hurricane Ian bearing down on Florida, everyone wants to know how they will be impacted by the storm system.
Although it’s too early to know for sure, based on its current projected path, here’s a look at what counties in Central Florida could experience.
[FREE DOWNLOAD: News 6 Pinpoint Hurricane Tracker App]
Please note, however, that this is simply an educated guess based on Ian striking Florida in the coming days.
“We’re going to see a wide range of different types of impacts, depending exactly when and where Ian strikes, the force it has and how long it spends in the area,” News 6 meteorologist Troy Bridges said.
[RELATED: 2022 storm names | Plan & Prepare: Hurricane season | TRENDING: Become News 6 Insider (free!)]
As of now, western counties of the region will see the strongest impacts.
Here are the county-by-county forecasts for Central Florida:
MARION COUNTY
- Winds of 40 to 60 mph
- 10 to 15 inches of rain and flooding
- Risk of isolated tornadoes
LAKE & SUMTER COUNTIES
- Winds of 40 to 60 mph
- 15 to 20 inches of rain and flooding
- Risk of isolated tornadoes
ORANGE & SEMINOLE COUNTIES
- Winds of 70 to 90 mph
- 10 to 15 inches of rain
- Threat of scattered tornadoes
OSCEOLA & POLK COUNTIES
- Winds of 70 to 90 mph
- 6 to 10 inches of rain, flooding
- Threat of scattered tornadoes
FLAGLER COUNTY
- Winds of 30 to 50 mph
- 15 to 20 inches of rain, flooding
- Threat of brief tornadoes
- Strong rip currents
VOLUSIA COUNTY
- Winds of 40 to 60 mph
- 10 to 15 inches of rain, flooding
- Threat of brief tornadoes
- Strong rip currents
BREVARD COUNTY
- Winds up to 40 to 60 mph
- 6 to 10 inches of rain, flooding
- Threat of brief tornadoes
- Strong rip currents
Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: