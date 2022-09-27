Here’s what Flagler, Volusia, Brevard Counties could experience during Hurricane Ian

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – As Hurricane Ian gains strength in the Gulf of Mexico, Florida counties are preparing for the storm impacts it will bring.

In Flagler, Volusia and Brevard Counties, here is the wind, rain, tornado and coastal threats expected as the hurricane continues on its path.

FLAGLER COUNTY

Flagler County 11 p.m. advisory (Copyright 2022 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

Winds: 30 to 50 mph

Rain: 15 to 20 inches

Tornado: Brief

Coastal: Rip currents

VOLUSIA COUNTY

Volusia County 11 p.m. advisory (Copyright 2022 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

Winds: 40 to 60 mph

Rain: 10 to 15 inches

Tornado: Brief

Coastal: Rip currents

BREVARD COUNTY

Brevard County 11 p.m. advisory (Copyright 2022 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

Winds: 40 to 60 mph

Rain: 6 to 10 inches

Tornado: Brief

Coastal: Rip currents

Hurricane Ian impacts by region. (Copyright 2022 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

Ian was forecast to strengthen even more over warm Gulf of Mexico waters, reaching top winds of 140 mph (225 kmh) as it approaches Florida’s southwest coast. Tropical-storm-force winds were expected across the southern peninsula late Tuesday, reaching hurricane force Wednesday morning.

