Here’s what Flagler, Volusia, Brevard Counties could experience during Hurricane Ian

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – As Hurricane Ian gains strength in the Gulf of Mexico, Florida counties are preparing for the storm impacts it will bring.
In Flagler, Volusia and Brevard Counties, here is the wind, rain, tornado and coastal threats expected as the hurricane continues on its path.
FLAGLER COUNTY
- Winds: 30 to 50 mph
- Rain: 15 to 20 inches
- Tornado: Brief
- Coastal: Rip currents
VOLUSIA COUNTY
- Winds: 40 to 60 mph
- Rain: 10 to 15 inches
- Tornado: Brief
- Coastal: Rip currents
BREVARD COUNTY
- Winds: 40 to 60 mph
- Rain: 6 to 10 inches
- Tornado: Brief
- Coastal: Rip currents
Ian was forecast to strengthen even more over warm Gulf of Mexico waters, reaching top winds of 140 mph (225 kmh) as it approaches Florida’s southwest coast. Tropical-storm-force winds were expected across the southern peninsula late Tuesday, reaching hurricane force Wednesday morning.
