Here are the Central Florida counties offering sandbag locations

ORLANDO, Fla. – As Tropical Depression 9 makes its way across the Caribbean Sea, models are projecting the wave will head toward Florida and impact it as a Category 2 hurricane.

The National Hurricane Center said TD9 is currently “disheveled,” however, weaker wind sheer and warm water should allow the storm to strengthen into a hurricane in the coming days.

In an effort to prepare residents, Central Florida counties are offering sandbag locations.

SEMINOLE COUNTY

Boombah Seminole County Sports Overflow Lot - 3450 East Lake Mary Boulevard, Sanford

Friday, Sept. 23, from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 24-25, from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Residents will be able to fill up to 15 bags per household. You should bring your own shovel, gloves and be prepared to fill and load your bags.

This following counties will be updated with information as we receive it.

