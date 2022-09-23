TRACK, MODELS, MORE: Central Florida in cone for projected Category 2 hurricane

ORLANDO, Fla. – A tropical wave traveling across the Caribbean Sea organized Friday morning into Tropical Depression 9.

As of 5 a.m., the weather system had maximum sustained winds of 35 mph and was about 615 miles east-southeast of Kingston, Jamaica.

The National Hurricane Center said TD9 is currently “disheveled,” however, weaker wind sheer and warm water should allow the storm to strengthen into a hurricane in the coming days.

The current five-day forecast cone has the storm impacting Florida as a Category 2 hurricane next week, but the track is expected to continue to change over the next several days.

The next named storm will be called Hermine.

Hurricane season runs through November.

