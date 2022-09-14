Hurricane Warning Issued For Puerto Rico

Location 130 miles SE of St. Croix Wind 60 mph Heading W at 8 mph Pressure 29.65 Coordinates 63.5W, 16.3N

Discussion

Data from Air Force Reserve and NOAA Hurricane Hunter aircraft indicate that Fiona's center has re-formed farther east. At 1100 AM AST (1500 UTC), the center of Tropical Storm Fiona was located near latitude 16.3 North, longitude 63.5 West. Fiona is moving toward the west near 8 mph (13 km/h). A west-northwestward motion at a similar forward speed is expected to begin later today, followed by a turn toward the northwest by Sunday evening. On the forecast track, the center of Fiona is expected to move near or south of the Virgin Islands this evening, approach Puerto Rico tonight, and move near or over Puerto Rico Sunday night. Fiona should then move near the Dominican Republic on Monday.

Maximum sustained winds are near 60 mph (95 km/h) with higher gusts. Strengthening is forecast during the next few days, and Fiona is expected to become a hurricane by Sunday or Sunday night while moving near Puerto Rico.

Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 125 miles (205 km) from the center.

Data from the reconnaissance aircraft indicate that the minimum central pressure is 1004 mb (29.65 inches).

Tropics Satellite at 10:57 Saturday Morning, September 17th

Watches and Warnings

CHANGES WITH THIS ADVISORY:

A Hurricane Warning has been issued for Puerto Rico, including Vieques and Culebra.

A Hurricane Watch has been issued for the U.S. Virgin Islands.

SUMMARY OF WATCHES AND WARNINGS IN EFFECT:

A Hurricane Warning is in effect for, * Puerto Rico, including Vieques and Culebra

A Hurricane Watch is in effect for, * U.S. Virgin Islands * South coast of the Dominican Republic from Cabo Engano westward to Cabo Caucedo * North coast of the Dominican Republic from Cabo Engano westward to Puerto Plata

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for, * Saba and St. Eustatius * St. Maarten * Guadeloupe, St. Barthelemy, and St. Martin * U.S. Virgin Islands * British Virgin Islands * South coast of the Dominican Republic from Cabo Engano westward to Cabo Caucedo * North coast of the Dominican Republic from Cabo Engano westward to Puerto Plata

A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for, * South coast of the Dominican Republic west of Cabo Caucedo to Barahona

A Hurricane Warning means that hurricane conditions are expected somewhere within the warning area. A warning is typically issued 36 hours before the anticipated first occurrence of tropical-storm-force winds, conditions that make outside preparations difficult or dangerous. Preparations to protect life and property should be rushed to completion.

A Hurricane Watch means that hurricane conditions are possible within the watch area. A watch is typically issued 48 hours before the anticipated first occurrence of tropical-storm-force winds, conditions that make outside preparations difficult or dangerous.

A Tropical Storm Warning means that tropical storm conditions are expected somewhere within the warning area within 36 hours.

A Tropical Storm Watch means that tropical storm conditions are possible within the watch area, generally within 48 hours.

Interests in the Turks and Caicos Islands and southeastern Bahamas should monitor the progress of Fiona.

For storm information specific to your area in the United States, including possible inland watches and warnings, please monitor products issued by your local National Weather Service forecast office. For storm information specific to your area outside of the United States, please monitor products issued by your national meteorological service.

Tropics Models at 11:00 Saturday Morning, September 17th

Land Hazards

Key messages for Tropical Storm Fiona can be found in the Tropical Cyclone Discussion under AWIPS header MIATCDAT2 and WMO header WTNT42 KNHC and on the web at hurricanes.gov/text/MIATCDAT2.shtml.

WIND: Hurricane conditions are expected on Puerto Rico Sunday and Sunday night and are possible in the U.S. Virgin Islands tonight. Hurricane conditions are possible within the hurricane watch area in the Dominican Republic Sunday night and Monday.

Tropical storm conditions will continue across portions of the Leeward Islands within the warning area through this afternoon. Tropical storm conditions will reach the U.S. And British Virgin Islands this afternoon, spread westward across Puerto Rico tonight, and reach portions of the Dominican Republic Sunday night. Tropical storm conditions are possible across the watch area in the Dominican Republic Sunday night.

RAINFALL: Fiona is forecast to produce the following rainfall:

Leeward Islands and Northern Windward Islands: Additional 2 to 4 inches.

British and U.S. Virgin Islands: 4 to 6 inches with local maximum of 10 inches possible.

Puerto Rico: 12 to 16 inches with local maximum of 20 inches possible, particularly across eastern and southern Puerto Rico.

Dominican Republic: 4 to 8 inches with local maximum of 12 inches possible, particularly on the far eastern coast.

Haiti: 1 to 3 inches with isolated maximum totals of 4 inches.

Turks and Caicos: 4 to 6 inches.

These rains are likely to produce flash and urban flooding, along with mudslides in areas of higher terrain, particularly southern and eastern Puerto Rico and the eastern Dominican Republic.

STORM SURGE: The combination of storm surge and the tide will cause normally dry areas near the coast to be flooded by rising waters moving inland from the shoreline. The water could reach the following heights above ground somewhere in the indicated areas in areas of onshore winds if the peak surge occurs at the time of high tide,

Southern coast of Puerto Rico, 1 to 3 ft Vieques and Culebra, 1 to 3 ft U.S. Virgin Islands, 1 to 2 ft

Localized coastal flooding is also possible elsewhere in Puerto Rico. For information specific to your area, please see products issued by your local National Weather Service forecast office.

Storm surge will raise water levels by as much as 1 to 3 feet above normal tide levels along the immediate coast in areas of onshore winds in the Dominican Republic.

SURF: Swells generated by Fiona are affecting the Leeward Islands, the northern Windward Islands, the Virgin Islands, Puerto Rico, the northern coast of the Dominican Republic, the Turks and Caicos Islands, and the southeastern Bahamas. These conditions could cause life-threatening surf and rip current conditions. Please consult products from your local weather office.