How Central Florida theme parks are handling Hurricane Ian

ORLANDO, Fla. – As the state of Florida keeps a close eye on the path of Hurricane Ian, Central Florida’s theme parks are also making changes.

The storm is expected to bring strong winds, rains and threats of flooding to areas of Central Florida Wednesday and Thursday. Gov. Ron DeSantis has declared a state of emergency throughout Florida and urged residents to prepare for the storm.

Each of the theme parks have cancellation policies ready in the event of a hurricane or tropical storm warning that are issued by the National Hurricane Center.

See each of the park’s policies and statements listed below.

Walt Disney World

Walt Disney World Theme Parks and Water Parks

All Walt Disney World theme parks and water parks will close temporarily Wednesday, Sept. 28 and Thursday, Sept. 29. (Disney’s Blizzard Beach is currently closed). Winter Summerland Miniature Golf and Fantasia Gardens Miniature Golf will also temporarily close Wednesday, Sept. 28 and Thursday, Sept. 29.

Partially used multi-day theme park tickets with a usage window impacted by Hurricane Ian related park closure will automatically be extended to use the remaining entitlements through any date through Sept. 30, 2023.

Walt Disney World Resort Update on Hurricane Ian – For the latest information, visit: https://t.co/tFCa0Atuj5 pic.twitter.com/2HikYFXRU6 — Disney Parks (@DisneyParks) September 27, 2022

Walt Disney World Resorts

For the safety of our guests and cast members, guests must check in to our resorts on Sept. 28, by 3 p.m. Please feel free to reschedule your trip or cancel your stay with us; any customary cancelation fees will be waived.

Guests that are checked in by 3 p.m. Wednesday will be asked to shelter in place at their resort for the duration of the storm, this includes any resort-to-resort transfers

Guests are strongly encouraged to enjoy food and beverage offerings at the parks and Disney Springs before returning to their resort hotels.

Dining options for guests staying in our resort hotels will vary, and in some cases may be very limited. Where available, restaurants will accept walk-ups only; Guests will not need dining reservations.

Characters will not be available in character dining locations on Wednesday and Thursday

The Grand Floridian Spa will close at noon Wednesday, Sept. 28.

Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort & Campground, Copper Creek Cabins at Disney’s Wilderness Lodge, Treehouse Villas at Disney’s Saratoga Springs Resort & Spa and the Bungalows at Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort will temporarily close Wednesday, Sept. 28 through Friday, Sept. 30 due to the weather. We are contacting guests with current and upcoming reservations.

Disney Transportation

Walt Disney World Transportation will stop operating Tuesday night after Disney Springs and the Walt Disney World theme parks close. Limited Minnie Van and Mears taxi service will be offered to Walt Disney World resort Guests with existing breakfast reservations.

Dining, Enchanting Extras, and Special Events

Mickey’s Not So Scary Halloween Party at Magic Kingdom has been canceled for Thursday, Sept. 29.

Effective immediately, we will not enforce cancellation policies until further notice for dining and other experiences like Savi’s Workshop and Bibbidi Bobbidi Boutique.

Performances of Hoop-Dee-Doo Musical Revue have been canceled Sept. 28 through Sept. 30 in light of the temporary closure of Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort & Campground. Guests with pre-paid reservations will be automatically canceled and refunded.

Disney Springs

Disney Springs will be closed on Wednesday, Sept. 28. We anticipate Disney Springs will be closed on Thursday, Sept. 29, and will provide updates as we continue to track the storm.

“Drawn to Life” presented by Cirque du Soleil & Disney will be cancelled on Wednesday, Sept. 28 and Thursday Sept 29.

Guests are strongly encouraged to enjoy food and beverage offerings at the parks and Disney Springs before returning to their Resort hotels.

Click here for more information on Walt Disney World’s Hurricane Policy. Click here for weather-related updates.

Other Disney experiences

Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser voyages departing Tuesday, Sept. 27 and Thursday, Sept. 29 have been canceled. Guests with reservations for these dates are asked to call 407-939-5209 for help modifying their plans.

ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex will be closed Wednesday, Sept. 28 and Thursday, Sept. 29.

Universal Orlando

Due to Hurricane Ian, Universal Orlando Resort, including CityWalk, will close on Wednesday, Sept. 28. We will remain closed on Thursday and anticipate reopening on Friday, Sept. 30 as conditions permit. Universal hotels are currently at full capacity and will remain operational as they focus on taking care of guests. Also, Halloween Horror Nights event at Universal Studios Florida will be canceled Wednesday, Sept. 28 and Thursday, Sept. 29. Universal said they anticipate reopening the event on Friday, Sept. 30 conditions permitting.

Click here to read more about its severe weather policy online.

SeaWorld Orlando

“Due to the projected path of Hurricane Ian, SeaWorld Orlando will be closed Wednesday, September 28 and Thursday, September 29. We are taking all necessary precautions -- including the implementation of our comprehensive weather preparedness plan -- to keep guests, employees and animals safe.”

Click here for additional weather updates from SeaWorld Parks.

Aquatica

Due to the projected path of Hurricane Ian, Aquatica Orlando have enacted its Named Storm Policy and will be temporarily closed on Wednesday, Sept. 28 and Thursday, Sept. 29.

Discovery Cove

Due to the projected path of Hurricane Ian, Discovery Cove have enacted its Named Storm Policy and will be temporarily closed on Wednesday, Sept. 28 and Thursday, Sept. 29. Animal park will not apply any cancellation or change fees for this service. For any additional information, call 407-513-4600.

Busch Gardens Tampa Bay

“Due to the projected path of Hurricane Ian, Busch Gardens Tampa Bay has enacted its Named Storm Policy and will be closed on Tuesday, September 27 through Thursday, September 29. Precautions are in place following the parks’ comprehensive weather preparedness plan to ensure the safety of our animals and ambassadors during this time. Guests are encouraged to check back on our website and follow our social media channels for updates,” the theme park said Tuesday.

Legoland Florida

“LEGOLAND Florida Resort will be closed Wednesday, September 28 and Thursday, September 29 due to Hurricane Ian. This closure includes LEGOLAND Florida Theme Park, LEGOLAND Water Park and Peppa Pig Theme Park. During this time the Resort’s hotels will remain open to guests with existing reservations. The safety of our guests and employees is our top priority as we monitor the impact of the storm in our area. Any park tickets dated for Wednesday, September 28 through this Sunday, October 2, will be automatically extended through December 31, 2022. Vacation stays for this closure period will be able to be rebooked without penalty once our call center reopens,” the theme park said in a statement to News 6.

Guests with questions about the Resort’s Hurricane Policy are encouraged to visit LEGOLAND.com/hurricane.

Gatorland

Right now, park officials are making plans to move specific animals into buildings for protection. Click here to see the full video on Instagram.

No word on any closures at this time.

Wild Florida

“Hello, explorers! Wild Florida will be closed on Thursday, Sept. 29. We will continue to monitor the storm’s path and strength and consult with local emergency officials as needed. Thank you and stay safe,” the animal park said on social media.

Fun Spot America

To ensure the safety of our employees and guests as Hurricane Ian moves through Florida, we have made the following operational changes: Fun Spot Orlando and Kissimmee will be closed from Wednesday, September 28, 2022-Thursday, September 29, 2022. We expect to open on Friday, September 30, 2022.

We will continue to monitor the storm and communicate any updates as they become available through our website and social channels.

Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex

After reviewing the latest forecast of Hurricane Ian and to ensure the safety of our guests and crewmembers, Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex will be closed on Wednesday, Sept. 28 and Thursday, Sept. 29.

Click here for additional information.

ICON Park

In preparation for Hurricane Ian, The Wheel at ICON Park and Carousal on The Promenade will be closed beginning Sept. 27.

As the tallest observation wheel on the East Coast, The Wheel at ICON Park is built to withstand severe weather events. Per company protocol, the entertainment destination closes The Wheel prior to the forecasted arrival of tropical storm winds reaching Orlando. The Wheel is locked in and then anchored down from the outer rim beam with two cables anchored north and two cables anchored south.

ICON Park’s shopping, dining and entertainment venues have mobilized to begin removing loose objects throughout the 20-acre property and trees have been trimmed. The entertainment destination’s top priority is the safety of guests, tenants and staff. With that in mind, restaurants, bars and attractions will remain open for business unless the weather becomes too severe to remain open.

Crayola Experience

Crayola Experience Orlando at the Florida Mall will close Wednesday and Thursday because of Hurricane Ian’s impact.

Guests should check the website (www.crayolaexperience.com/orlando) for ticket information and for further updates.

