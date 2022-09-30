Walt Disney World begins phased reopening after Hurricane Ian

(John Raoux, Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Walt Disney World is starting to reopen its parks in phases on Friday after Hurricane Ian came through the area.

The park updated its list of park operations on Friday at 8:30 a.m.

The following theme parks will reopen on Friday:

Magic Kingdom at 10 a.m. with Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party continuing as scheduled

EPCOT at 11 a.m.

Hollywood Studios at 12 p.m.

Animal Kingdom at 1 p.m. Tour experiences at the theme park will be canceled.

Hotel guests and those staying at other select resorts received Early Theme Park Entry for the following times:

Magic Kingdom at 8 a.m.

EPCOT at 9 a.m.

Hollywood Studios 10 a.m.

Animal Kingdom at 11 a.m.

Typhoon Lagoon water park is closed with a planned reopening on Sunday, Oct. 2.

“Partially used multi-day theme park tickets with a validity window impacted by closure due to Hurricane Ian will be automatically extended to allow use of the remaining unused ticket days through Sept. 30, 2023,” the park said on its website.

Hurricane Ian brought flooding and damage to Central Florida as the storm moved through the area as a Category 1.

