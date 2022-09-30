Man dies in flooded Volusia home while awaiting rescue from Hurricane Ian

NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. – A 67-year-old Volusia County man died Thursday night when he fell at his home and was unable to escape rising floodwaters while awaiting rescue, officials said.

The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office said deputies in a high-water vehicle went to Lake Drive near New Smyrna Beach as heavy floods saturated the area, which was inaccessible by standard patrol vehicles.

The man and his wife were on a list to be rescued, but before crews arrived, the man fell and could not get up before the water rose over him, deputies said.

Rescuers performed life-saving measures but were not able to revive the man, who was pronounced dead at the scene, according to sheriff’s officials.

The man’s wife, who was in the house with three dogs, was taken to a storm shelter.

The death was the second in Volusia County during Ian.

