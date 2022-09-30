76º

LIVE

Weather

Man dies in flooded Volusia home while awaiting rescue from Hurricane Ian

67-year-old fell and could not get up as waters rose over him

Daniel Dahm, Digital Content Manager

Tags: Volusia County, New Smyrna Beach, Hurricane, Weather, Hurricane Ian
Volusia County Sheriff's Office (WKMG 2021)

NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. – A 67-year-old Volusia County man died Thursday night when he fell at his home and was unable to escape rising floodwaters while awaiting rescue, officials said.

The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office said deputies in a high-water vehicle went to Lake Drive near New Smyrna Beach as heavy floods saturated the area, which was inaccessible by standard patrol vehicles.

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]

The man and his wife were on a list to be rescued, but before crews arrived, the man fell and could not get up before the water rose over him, deputies said.

Rescuers performed life-saving measures but were not able to revive the man, who was pronounced dead at the scene, according to sheriff’s officials.

The man’s wife, who was in the house with three dogs, was taken to a storm shelter.

The death was the second in Volusia County during Ian.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily:

Copyright 2022 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

RELATED STORIES

About the Author:

Daniel started with WKMG-TV in 2000 and became the digital content manager in 2009. When he's not working on ClickOrlando.com, Daniel likes to head to the beach or find a sporting event nearby.

email