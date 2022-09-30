21 dead after Hurricane Ian ravages Florida, officials say

(Steve Helber, Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Rescue personnel search a flooded trailer park after Hurricane Ian passed by the area Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022, in Fort Myers, Fla. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – At least 21 people are dead after Hurricane Ian ripped across Florida, according to the Florida Division of Emergency Management.

FDEM director Kevin Guthrie joined Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis at a news conference Friday in Tallahassee.

Guthrie said there was one confirmed death in Polk County and 20 unconfirmed deaths in southwest Florida counties. He said there were 12 unconfirmed deaths in Charlotte County and eight unconfirmed fatalities in Collier County.

Guthrie said the medical examiner at the county level will make determinations if deaths are disaster-related, but the number the state is going with is 21 as of Friday morning.

The total does not include Volusia County, where two deaths have been attributed to Hurricane Ian. A Deltona man drowned in a canal while trying to drain his swimming pool and a New Smyrna Beach-area man died in his flooded home while awaiting rescue.

As of noon, there were about 1.8 million customers without power in Florida as a result of Ian.

Hardee County at 99% without power

Charlotte and Lee counties at 85% without power

DeSoto County at 68% without power

Sarasota, Collier and Manatee counties close to 50% without power

Flagler and Seminole counties at 35% to 36% without power

Volusia County at 58% without power

The governor thanked FEMA for immediate efforts to help Floridians in the aftermath of Ian.

“You had people immediately descend onto the scene, particularly in southwest Florida. There’s life rescue, making sure people are OK, following up on any type of calls, and there’s been really a Herculean effort,” he said. “There’s also the assessment, OK, of what’s been damaged that’s going to impact the entire community. And of course, the power is a big issue.”

