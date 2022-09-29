About 200 residents evacuated after flooding hits Orange County apartment complex near UCF

Arden Villas Apartments near University Boulevard suffered major floods after Hurricane Ian stormed through Central Florida Wednesday through Thursday.

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Orange County Fire Rescue officials responded to Arden Villas Apartments near University Boulevard Thursday night to help evacuate about 200 residents to a sister facility in Altamonte Springs.

Images submitted to News 6 show the extent of flooding in Orlando, with several vehicles submerged in the floodwaters swamping an apartment complex near the University of Central Florida.

The complex suffered major floods after Hurricane Ian stormed through Central Florida Wednesday through Thursday.

While Ian has since downgraded to a tropical storm, the water levels have remained high across much of Orlando.

According to Jeffrey Blostein, who submitted the pictures to News 6, a lake in the complex was breached, causing water to spill out and flood apartments.

Blostein said that hundreds of cars were likely lost in the flooding and students in the complex didn’t know what to do.

“The entire community is underwater,” he wrote to News 6.

Orange County remains under a flood warning until 8:30 p.m. Thursday as Ian moves away from Central Florida. Click here for helpful information on how to handle flood damage caused by the storm.

