65º

BREAKING NEWS

Local News

VIDEO: Record rain from Hurricane Ian floods Lake Eola in downtown Orlando

Rain totals surpass 12 inches across Orange County

Brenda Argueta, Digital Journalist

Tags: Hurricane Ian, Ian, Orlando, Orange County, Lake Eola
Rain from Hurricane Ian flooded Lake Eola in downtown Orlando.

ORLANDO, Fla.Hurricane Ian, which downgraded to a tropical storm Thursday, brought historic rain to Central Florida, causing Lake Eola in downtown Orlando to overflow.

News 6 traffic safety expert Trooper Steve went to the city landmark in the morning near the bandshell, where water had flowed onto the stage.

[TRENDING: SATELLITE, TRACK, MODELS: Tropical Storm Ian aims for Atlantic after swamping southwest Florida | Ian: County-by-county impacts in Central Florida | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

“You cannot even walk around Lake Eola right now. OPD is out here right now, not stopping anybody, but they are 100% out here making sure that people are paying attention,” he said.

In Orlando, rain totals surpassed 14 inches throughout the hurricane, which prompted numerous flash flood warnings.

Fire rescue crews helped evacuate numerous people due to rising flood waters in various areas of Orange County.

Bob Surrency

Lake Eola and Central

0 s
0
Orlando

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily:

Copyright 2022 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

RELATED STORIES

About the Author:

Brenda Argueta is a digital journalist who joined ClickOrlando.com in March 2021. She graduated from UCF and returned to Central Florida after working in Colorado.

email