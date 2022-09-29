VIDEO: Record rain from Hurricane Ian floods Lake Eola in downtown Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. – Hurricane Ian, which downgraded to a tropical storm Thursday, brought historic rain to Central Florida, causing Lake Eola in downtown Orlando to overflow.

News 6 traffic safety expert Trooper Steve went to the city landmark in the morning near the bandshell, where water had flowed onto the stage.

[TRENDING: SATELLITE, TRACK, MODELS: Tropical Storm Ian aims for Atlantic after swamping southwest Florida | Ian: County-by-county impacts in Central Florida | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

“You cannot even walk around Lake Eola right now. OPD is out here right now, not stopping anybody, but they are 100% out here making sure that people are paying attention,” he said.

In Orlando, rain totals surpassed 14 inches throughout the hurricane, which prompted numerous flash flood warnings.

Fire rescue crews helped evacuate numerous people due to rising flood waters in various areas of Orange County.

Bob Surrency Lake Eola and Central 0 s 0

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: