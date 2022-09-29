Here’s how much rain Hurricane Ian dumped on Central Florida -- so far

Tom Sorrells details how much rain has fallen in Central Florida.

ORLANDO, Fla. – Hurricane Ian brought heavy rain to Central Florida, flooding some areas and prompting flash flood warnings.

The hurricane, which made landfall in southwest Florida as a Category 4 storm, was downgraded to a tropical storm around 5 a.m. Thursday.

[TRENDING: SATELLITE, TRACK, MODELS: Hurricane Ian brings severe weather to Florida | Hurricane Ian: County-by-county impacts in Central Florida | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

The following are official county-by-county rain totals as the storm continues to make its way out of Central Florida.

Brevard County

Official rain totals in Brevard County from Hurricane Ian. (Copyright 2022 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

Lake County

Official rain totals in Lake County from Hurricane Ian. (Copyright 2022 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

Orange County

Official rain totals in Orange County from Hurricane Ian. (Copyright 2022 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

Osceola County

Official rain totals in Osceola County from Hurricane Ian. (Copyright 2022 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

Seminole County

Official rain totals in Seminole County from Hurricane Ian. (Copyright 2022 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

Volusia County

Official rain totals in Volusia County from Hurricane Ian. (Copyright 2022 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

Disney World saw just over 12 inches of rain.

Official rain totals at Walt Disney World from Hurricane Ian. (Copyright 2022 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

Here are the amounts of rain that fell Wednesday in some cities across Central Florida.

Orlando

7.72 inches of rain

Melbourne

3.57 inches of rain

Daytona Beach

5.22 inches of rain

Sanford

5.96 inches of rain

Leesburg

1.82 inches of rain

Historic flooding has been seen in several communities throughout Seminole County, though Emergency Manager Alan Harris said, “Really, just about anywhere in the county you can find localized flooding.”

In Kissimmee, a woman left her home with her 72-year-old mother as it flooded.

“Probably one of the worst hurricanes I’ve ever experienced in my life,” she said. “I’ve had a few, but I’m shocked.”

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: