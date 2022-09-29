Here’s how much rain Hurricane Ian dumped on Central Florida -- so far

ORLANDO, Fla. – Hurricane Ian brought heavy rain to Central Florida, flooding some areas and prompting flash flood warnings.
The hurricane, which made landfall in southwest Florida as a Category 4 storm, was downgraded to a tropical storm around 5 a.m. Thursday.
The following are official county-by-county rain totals as the storm continues to make its way out of Central Florida.
Brevard County
Lake County
Orange County
Osceola County
Seminole County
Volusia County
Disney World saw just over 12 inches of rain.
Here are the amounts of rain that fell Wednesday in some cities across Central Florida.
Orlando
- 7.72 inches of rain
Melbourne
- 3.57 inches of rain
Daytona Beach
- 5.22 inches of rain
Sanford
- 5.96 inches of rain
Leesburg
- 1.82 inches of rain
Historic flooding has been seen in several communities throughout Seminole County, though Emergency Manager Alan Harris said, “Really, just about anywhere in the county you can find localized flooding.”
In Kissimmee, a woman left her home with her 72-year-old mother as it flooded.
“Probably one of the worst hurricanes I’ve ever experienced in my life,” she said. “I’ve had a few, but I’m shocked.”
