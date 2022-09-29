73º

News 6 viewers, reporters share images of Hurricane Ian’s impacts

Hurricane Ian battering much of state after making landfall in Southwest Florida

Thomas Mates, Digital storyteller

Hurricane Ian is battering much of the state after making landfall in Southwest Florida as a powerful Category 4 storm, leaving significant damage and flooding virtually everywhere it touches.

The hurricane’s center struck Wednesday afternoon near Cayo Costa, a protected barrier island just west of heavily populated Fort Myers. The massive storm was expected to trigger flooding across a wide area of Florida as it crawls northeastward across the peninsula.

As the storm moves across Florida and toward Central Florida, News 6 viewers are sharing images of the damage and impacts around their homes. News 6′s team of reporters are also sharing images and video of the storm.

Hurricane Ian is battering much of the state after making landfall in Southwest Florida as a powerful Category 4 storm, leaving significant damage and flooding virtually everywhere it touches

Below are some of the most powerful images shared with News 6 through our PinIt! program. You can submit your photos and they may be used on broadcast and online.

A tree down in Fernandina Beach, submitted by G8rsteve (Copyright 2022 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)
Tree down in Fernandina Beach, submitted by Lori H B (Copyright 2022 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)
Brevard County already had a backed up ditch last week and everyone's water flows down to th clogged ditch and into our yards evenBEFORE the hurricane :(

A tree uprooted in Apopka, submitted by Kelly T (Copyright 2022 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)
Caught the last one of three.

Video from South Titusville along Indian River. Credit Carolyn Thorndyke-Sonnamaker
This is the garage at Oceanwalk. Notice the stairwell door held open by the wind.

Tree & debris down... around 6pm Wednesday evening, at the BEGINNING of Ian's weather impacting Jacksonville!! Prayers for all impacted!!

