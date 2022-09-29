News 6 viewers, reporters share images of Hurricane Ian’s impacts

Hurricane Ian is battering much of the state after making landfall in Southwest Florida as a powerful Category 4 storm, leaving significant damage and flooding virtually everywhere it touches.

The hurricane’s center struck Wednesday afternoon near Cayo Costa, a protected barrier island just west of heavily populated Fort Myers. The massive storm was expected to trigger flooding across a wide area of Florida as it crawls northeastward across the peninsula.

As the storm moves across Florida and toward Central Florida, News 6 viewers are sharing images of the damage and impacts around their homes. News 6′s team of reporters are also sharing images and video of the storm.

Wind gusts and rain increasing along International Drive in Orlando as #HurricaneIan passes south of here. #News6 pic.twitter.com/9mq9osf6Bv — Mike DeForest (@DeForestNews6) September 29, 2022

STORM DAMAGE: #HurricanIan taking down trees in Apopka, including this fence and nearby house @news6wkmg pic.twitter.com/qkG7VAU9Ny — Nathaniel Rivas (@NathanielNews6) September 29, 2022

Below are some of the most powerful images shared with News 6 through our PinIt! program. You can submit your photos and they may be used on broadcast and online.

Tree limb down in Lakeland, near George Jenkins High School. We aren’t even in the worst of it yet and already seeing damages. Starting to get super gusty here. @news6wkmg #hurricaneian pic.twitter.com/uZbZenilqO — Merris Badcock (@MerrisBadcock) September 28, 2022

A tree down in Fernandina Beach, submitted by G8rsteve (Copyright 2022 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

Tree down in Fernandina Beach, submitted by Lori H B (Copyright 2022 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

Downed power lines on SR 60 in Bartow. Power went out in the last 10-15 minutes for this area. Street lights are no longer lighting up. @news6wkmg #hurricaneian pic.twitter.com/HZZv43oMFQ — Merris Badcock (@MerrisBadcock) September 28, 2022

A tree uprooted in Apopka, submitted by Kelly T (Copyright 2022 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

Video from South Titusville along Indian River. Credit Carolyn Thorndyke-Sonnamaker

