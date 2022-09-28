VIDEO: Naples firehouse floods due to Hurricane Ian

NAPLES, Fla. – As Hurricane Ian was pounding Florida’s southwest coast, firefighters were having a tough time getting to their equipment.

Video shows Naples firefighters wading through pretty deep floodwater at a fire station in downtown Naples.

[TRENDING: SATELLITE, TRACK, MODELS: Hurricane Ian brings severe weather to Florida | Hurricane Ian: County-by-county impacts in Central Florida | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

With water up to their waist, firefighters could be seen removing equipment from trucks.

As Hurricane Ian neared landfall Wednesday on Florida’s Gulf Coast, streets in downtown Naples also flooded.

The city of Naples issued an emergency citywide curfew until further notice Wednesday as Ian made its way into Central Florida.

The City of Naples has issued an emergency citywide curfew to protect and safeguard the health, safety, and welfare of City of Naples residents, visitors, and first responders. The curfew is effective immediately until further notice. pic.twitter.com/C1OIiFkCoN — Naples Police Dept. (@NaplesPolice) September 28, 2022

Ian approached Florida as a powerful Category 4 hurricane, producing severe storm surge and winds, and later reached land at Cayo Costa on the southwest coast at 3:05 p.m. ET.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: