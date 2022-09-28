73º

VIDEO: Naples firehouse floods due to Hurricane Ian

Stacy Greenhut, Social Media Producer

Naples Fire-Rescue

NAPLES, Fla. – As Hurricane Ian was pounding Florida’s southwest coast, firefighters were having a tough time getting to their equipment.

Video shows Naples firefighters wading through pretty deep floodwater at a fire station in downtown Naples.

With water up to their waist, firefighters could be seen removing equipment from trucks.

As Hurricane Ian neared landfall Wednesday on Florida’s Gulf Coast, streets in downtown Naples also flooded.

The city of Naples issued an emergency citywide curfew until further notice Wednesday as Ian made its way into Central Florida.

Ian approached Florida as a powerful Category 4 hurricane, producing severe storm surge and winds, and later reached land at Cayo Costa on the southwest coast at 3:05 p.m. ET.

