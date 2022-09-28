STUNNING VIDEO: Satellite captures Hurricane Ian as it makes landfall in Florida

Crazy videos are shared during Hurricane Ian, which ravaged Florida.

Using a satellite, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration captured stunning video of Hurricane Ian as it made landfall on Florida’s west coast.

Hurricane Ian made landfall at 3:05 p.m. near Cayo Costa, Florida, with maximum sustained winds at 150 mph.

NOAA shared the video from its GOESEast satellite on Wednesday.

Damaging winds and rain lashed the state, and forecasters said the heavily populated Fort Myers area could be inundated by a storm surge of up to 18 feet (5.5 meters).

