Here are the Central Florida counties imposing curfews for Hurricane Ian

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – Curfews are in place in different Central Florida counties as of Wednesday, meant to keep people safe as Hurricane Ian risks exposing them to hazards such as downed power lines, flying debris, flooding and more dangers.

Leaders of Volusia and Flagler counties have said residents will be subjected to curfews at times when storm conditions are expected to be at their worst, as well as to help first responders quickly respond to any storm damage calls.

Some cities in other counties have also instituted curfews.

Here are the details:

Orange County

WINTER PARK

Affects: Anyone traveling in Winter Park city limits, except for emergency crews and essential personnel traveling to and from work

Ended 5 p.m. Thursday

Other info: Please do not place debris on the curb during this time

Osceola County

KISSIMMEE

Affects: Anyone traveling in Kissimmee city limits, except for emergency crews and essential personnel traveling to and from work

Duration: 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. until further notice

VOLUSIA COUNTY

Affects: All Volusia County residents, with exceptions

Ends Friday at 7 a.m.

Stipulations: Violation is punishable to a fine up to $500 and up to 60 days in jail. Curfew does not apply to law enforcement; regular employees of local business, industries or governmental entities, while traveling to and from work; all emergency workers, provided they have proper ID if stopped by law enforcement.

Other info: Barracuda Bridge closed; all bridges crossing Halifax River will close if wind speeds meet 39 mph, will be reopened upon FDOT inspection. Read more here.

FLAGLER COUNTY

Affects: All Flagler County residents, with exceptions

Started Wednesday at 8 p.m., extended until Friday at 7 a.m.

Stipulations: Violation is punishable by a $500 fine and up to 60 days in jail. Curfew does not apply to law enforcement personnel, emergency medical personnel, county employees permitted to work during hurricane, National Guard personnel, electric utility personnel, communications utility personnel, water and wastewater personnel, Salvation Army and Red Cross volunteers, local, state or federal firefighters and all people experiencing a medical emergency.

Other info: Some Flagler County residents are under an evacuation order. Read more here.

This story will be updated with new information as it comes to us.

