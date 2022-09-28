Brevard County officials give update on Hurricane Ian preparations

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – Brevard County officials delivered an update Wednesday on final preparation ahead of Hurricane Ian making landfall in Florida.

The press conference was hosted by the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office and Brevard County Emergency Management Facebook pages.

Officials warned that Hurricane Ian will bring heavy rain and tornadoes to the area.

“It’s gonna very much be a rain event,” said Brevard County Emergency Operations Center Director John Scott. “We’ll keep our eyes out for tornadoes, keep an eye on winds, but it’s rain and it’s rain for a couple of days.”

According to projected county-by-county impacts based on the Wednesday 11 a.m. advisory, Flagler County could see wind speeds between 40 to 60 mph, anywhere between 6 and 10 inches of rain along with flood, brief tornado and strong rip current risks.

Officials also said, while there are no mandatory evacuations or curfews in place at this time.

Brevard Public Schools said Tuesday that classes are canceled Wednesday and Thursday, with a decision about classes Friday to be made later.

The county said three shelters will opened at 10 a.m. Wednesday including:

Walter Butler Community Center, 4201 N Cocoa Blvd, Cocoa, FL 32927

Wickham Park Community Center, 2815 Leisure Way, Melbourne, FL 32935

Max K. Rodes Community Center, 3410 Flanagan Ave West Melbourne, FL 32904

The county said the shelters will also be pet-friendly.

You can find the latest information here.