Power outages from Hurricane Ian hit major providers in Central Florida. Here’s where

ORLANDO, Fla. – Starting in South Florida, Hurricane Ian knocked out power to tens of thousands of Floridians even before making landfall along the Gulf Coast.

In news conferences throughout the last several days, Florida’s governor and officials from all parts of the state reiterated that Floridians from the Southernmost Point to the Panhandle should expect to lose power as the storm drags strong wind and heavy rain from one coast to the other.

News 6 caters to a designated market area of 10 Florida counties: Orange, Brevard, Volusia, Lake, Marion, Seminole, Flagler, Osceola, Sumter and Polk.

Last updated at 1:40 a.m. Thursday, here are some of the latest power outages reported to major energy providers in these areas.

Note: Due to the volume of data, we are sourcing our numbers for this story from poweroutage.us, which you may feel free to visit for even more up-to-date information.

Orange

Duke Customers without power - 58,644

OUC Customers without power - 32,665



Brevard

FPL Customers without power - 31,580



Volusia

FPL Customers without power - 23,750

Duke Customers without power - 17,235

New Smyrna Beach Utilities Customers without power - 2,183



Lake

SECO Customers without power - 3,297

Duke Customers without power - 14,205



Marion

Ocala Electric Utility Customers without power - 0

Clay Electric Coop Customers without power - 250

Duke Customers without power - 2,267



Seminole

FPL Customers without power - 6,610

Duke Customers without power - 37,996



Flagler

FPL Customers without power - 4,030



Osceola

Kissimmee Utility Authority Customers without power - 1,870

Duke Customers without power - 9,747

OUC Customers without power - 6,468

Peace River Electric Coop Customers without power - 53



Sumter

SECO Customers without power - 929

Duke Customers without power - 192



Polk

TECO Customers without power - 59,131

Lake Land Electric Customers without power - 59,007

Duke Customers without power - 33,823

Peace River Electric Coop Customers without power - 1,827

Withlacoochee River Electric Coop Customers without power - 382



