Power outages from Hurricane Ian hit major providers in Central Florida. Here’s where

ORLANDO, Fla. – Starting in South Florida, Hurricane Ian knocked out power to tens of thousands of Floridians even before making landfall along the Gulf Coast.
In news conferences throughout the last several days, Florida’s governor and officials from all parts of the state reiterated that Floridians from the Southernmost Point to the Panhandle should expect to lose power as the storm drags strong wind and heavy rain from one coast to the other.
News 6 caters to a designated market area of 10 Florida counties: Orange, Brevard, Volusia, Lake, Marion, Seminole, Flagler, Osceola, Sumter and Polk.
Last updated at 1:40 a.m. Thursday, here are some of the latest power outages reported to major energy providers in these areas.
Note: Due to the volume of data, we are sourcing our numbers for this story from poweroutage.us, which you may feel free to visit for even more up-to-date information.
Orange
- Duke
- Customers without power - 58,644
- OUC
- Customers without power - 32,665
Brevard
- FPL
- Customers without power - 31,580
Volusia
- FPL
- Customers without power - 23,750
- Duke
- Customers without power - 17,235
- New Smyrna Beach Utilities
- Customers without power - 2,183
Lake
- SECO
- Customers without power - 3,297
- Duke
- Customers without power - 14,205
Marion
- Ocala Electric Utility
- Customers without power - 0
- Clay Electric Coop
- Customers without power - 250
- Duke
- Customers without power - 2,267
Seminole
- FPL
- Customers without power - 6,610
- Duke
- Customers without power - 37,996
Flagler
- FPL
- Customers without power - 4,030
Osceola
- Kissimmee Utility Authority
- Customers without power - 1,870
- Duke
- Customers without power - 9,747
- OUC
- Customers without power - 6,468
- Peace River Electric Coop
- Customers without power - 53
Sumter
- SECO
- Customers without power - 929
- Duke
- Customers without power - 192
Polk
- TECO
- Customers without power - 59,131
- Lake Land Electric
- Customers without power - 59,007
- Duke
- Customers without power - 33,823
- Peace River Electric Coop
- Customers without power - 1,827
- Withlacoochee River Electric Coop
- Customers without power - 382
