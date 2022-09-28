Flagler County issues countywide curfew, evacuation order as Hurricane Ian makes landfall

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – A countywide curfew and evacuation order is now in effect for Flagler County residents, according to county officials.

A county-wide curfew is in effect RIGHT NOW! This will be in place every night until Hurricane Ian has left our area and it’s safe enough for the curfew to be lifted or modified.#HurricaneIan #FlaglerCounty #FCSO #BeverlyBeach #Bunnell #FlaglerBeach #Marineland #PalmCoast pic.twitter.com/WeOplb0Rzj — FlaglerSheriff (@FlaglerSheriff) September 29, 2022

The curfew goes into effect Wednesday at 8 p.m., and will be in effect “every night until Hurricane Ian has left our area and it’s safe enough for the curfew to be lifted or modified,” according to a tweet from the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office.

According to a news release, violating the curfew is a second-degree misdemeanor, and could be punishable by a $500 fine and up to 60 days in jail.

The curfew does not apply to:

Law enforcement personnel

Local, state or federal firefighters

Emergency medical personnel

County employees permitted to work during the hurricane

Salvation Army and Red Cross volunteers

National Guard personnel

Electric utility personnel

Water and wastewater personnel

Communications utility personnel

All people experiencing a medical emergency

The evacuation order for some Flagler County residents went into effect Wednesday at 1 p.m.

The evacuation order is effective for the following:

Residents and visitors countywide staying in mobile homes or RVs

Zone A — the barrier island from Flagler Beach to Marineland

Low-lying areas in Zones B — the Bulowville neighborhoods east of John Anderson Highway and the Palm Drive and Lambert Avenue neighborhoods

Zone F — the area surrounding and near Crescent Lake and Dead Lake to include Daytona North

County emergency shelters will open at 1 p.m., and residents are urged to evacuate their homes before then.

“We urge those who are going to stay with relatives, friends or at hotels to complete their evacuation by noon,” Emergency Management Director Jonathan Lord said.

Evacuations effective 1 p.m. - leave as early as possible - general population (with pets) and special needs shelters to open at 1 p.m. - https://t.co/mRle5PTULO pic.twitter.com/WdME1cxi7K — Flagler County Emergency Management (@FlaglerEOC) September 28, 2022

Shelter locations are:

Bunnell Elementary School - 305 N. Palmetto St., Bunnell (General Population and pets)

Rymfire Elementary School - 1425 Rymfire Dr., Palm Coast (Special Needs)

County officials warned residents Tuesday that an evacuation could come as early as Wednesday.

According to projected county-by-county impacts based on the Wednesday 8 a.m. advisory, Flagler County could see wind speeds between 30 to 50 mph, anywhere between 15 and 20 inches of rain along with flood, brief tornado and strong rip current risks.

