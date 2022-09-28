UPDATED TIMELINE: Here’s when Central Florida can expect impacts from Hurricane Ian

ORLANDO, Fla. – Hurricane Ian is a major hurricane that made landfall Wednesday in Florida.
The National Hurricane Center said Ian made landfall with maximum sustained winds of 150 mph.
The hurricane will continue to move through Florida on Thursday before making its way along the coast of northeastern Florida and Georgia Thursday night and Friday, according to forecasters.
Brevard County
- Strongest winds at 5 a.m. on Thursday
Flagler County
- Strongest winds at 9 a.m. on Thursday
Lake and Sumter counties
- Strongest winds at 11 p.m. on Wednesday
Marion County
- Strongest winds at 9 a.m. on Thursday
Orange and Seminole counties
- Strongest winds at 1 a.m. on Thursday
Osceola and Polk counties
- Strongest winds at 11 p.m. on Wednesday
Volusia County
- Strongest winds at 5 a.m. on Thursday
[STORY CONTINUES BELOW]
Thursday-Friday
- Conditions will begin to worsen in the evening through Thursday morning. Hurricane-force gusts will be seen in most counties as Ian moves through Florida.
- By Friday, conditions improve very quickly.
For a county-by-county breakdown of impacts, here’s what you need to know: