UPDATED TIMELINE: Here’s when Central Florida can expect impacts from Hurricane Ian

Here is how Hurricane Ian will affect Central Florida over the next few hours.

ORLANDO, Fla. – Hurricane Ian is a major hurricane that made landfall Wednesday in Florida.

The National Hurricane Center said Ian made landfall with maximum sustained winds of 150 mph.

The hurricane will continue to move through Florida on Thursday before making its way along the coast of northeastern Florida and Georgia Thursday night and Friday, according to forecasters.

Brevard County

Strongest winds at 5 a.m. on Thursday

Flagler County

Strongest winds at 9 a.m. on Thursday

Lake and Sumter counties

Strongest winds at 11 p.m. on Wednesday

Marion County

Strongest winds at 9 a.m. on Thursday

Orange and Seminole counties

Strongest winds at 1 a.m. on Thursday

Osceola and Polk counties

Strongest winds at 11 p.m. on Wednesday

Volusia County

Strongest winds at 5 a.m. on Thursday

Thursday-Friday

Conditions will begin to worsen in the evening through Thursday morning. Hurricane-force gusts will be seen in most counties as Ian moves through Florida.

By Friday, conditions improve very quickly.

For a county-by-county breakdown of impacts, here’s what you need to know: