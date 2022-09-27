Here’s how Hurricane Ian could impact Lake, Sumter counties

(Copyright 2022 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

As Hurricane Ian gains strength in the Gulf of Mexico, Florida counties are preparing for the storm impacts it will bring.

The impacts of the storm may vary depending on where you live in the state, including different portions of Central Florida.

Those impacts may change as the storm’s path develops.

As of Tuesday night, a river flood warning was issued for Lake County until further notice, and Sumter County remains under a tropical storm warning.

Here is how Hurricane Ian may affect those living in Lake and Sumter counties:

Winds between 40 and 60 mph

15 to 20 inches of rain, leading to flooding

Isolated Tornadoes

Lake County opened eight shelters, including pet-friendly shelters, for Hurricane Ian.

With Hurricane Ian on the cusp of reaching Central Florida, many in Sumter County are doing last-minute shopping or heading to shelters.

