Here’s how Hurricane Ian could impact Lake, Sumter counties

As Hurricane Ian gains strength in the Gulf of Mexico, Florida counties are preparing for the storm impacts it will bring.
The impacts of the storm may vary depending on where you live in the state, including different portions of Central Florida.
Those impacts may change as the storm’s path develops.
TRACK, MODELS, SATELLITE: Hurricane Ian projected to rip through Central Florida | County-by-county impacts in Central Florida
As of Tuesday night, a river flood warning was issued for Lake County until further notice, and Sumter County remains under a tropical storm warning.
Here is how Hurricane Ian may affect those living in Lake and Sumter counties:
- Winds between 40 and 60 mph
- 15 to 20 inches of rain, leading to flooding
- Isolated Tornadoes
