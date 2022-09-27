Here’s how Hurricane Ian could impact Osceola, Polk counties

Hurricane Ian is set to slam into Florida along the Gulf Coast, bringing heavy rain and wind to large swaths of the state.

The impacts of the storm may vary depending on where you live in the state, including different portions of Central Florida.

Those impacts may change as the storm’s path develops.

Hurricane warnings were issued for Osceola and Polk counties as of Tuesday night.

“We’re going to see a wide range of different types of impacts, depending exactly when and where Ian strikes, the force it has and how long it spends in the area,” News 6 meteorologist Troy Bridges said.

Here is how Hurricane Ian may affect those living in Polk and Osceola counties:

Hurricane Ian impacts by region. (Copyright 2022 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

Winds of 70 to 90 mph

6 to 10 inches of rain and flooding

The potential for scattered tornadoes

Flooding is a concern in many neighborhoods in Osceola County.

Find the latest information on how to prepare for Hurricane Ian below: