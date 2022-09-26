COUNTY-BY-COUNTY: Where you can find the evacuation shelter closest to you

CENTRAL FLORIDA – As Hurricane Ian continues to move closer to Florida, it’s important to know where you can go in the event of an evacuation.

If possible, it’s recommended to go to the home of a friend or family member who lives outside of an evacuation zone, however, if you cannot do that there are other options.

Some hotels offer ‘distress’ rates for those in need of a place to stay during weather emergencies. But, if worst comes to worst, it is important to know where the closest evacuation shelter is to you.

If you have to go to an emergency shelter, you should bring:

Blankets and pillows

Snacks

Extra clothing

Any necessary medications or oxygen supplies

Toiletries

Flashlight and batteries

Electronic devices and charges

Diapers and other infant necessities

Important documents such as IDs, birth certificates and social security cards.

You can see a full breakdown of the shelter information in your county below.

Brevard County:

Brevard County has not released any plans on opening shelters at this time.

Flagler County:

The general population shelter in Flagler County will be at Bunnell Elementary School and the special medical needs shelter will be at Rymfire Elementary School. No definite opening time for these shelters has been set, but it will coincide with the evacuation orders being made.

Lake County:

Lake County will open 11 emergency shelters for residents on Tuesday, Sept. 27.

The following shelters will be open to the public at 4 p.m., and all locations are pet-friendly:

Villages Elementary : 695 Rolling Acres Road, Lady Lake

Leesburg Elementary : 2229 South St., Leesburg

Umatilla Elementary : 401 Lake St., Umatilla

Lost Lake Elementary : 1901 Johns Lake Road, Clermont

Astatula Elementary : 13925 Florida Ave., Astatula

Treadway Elementary : 10619 Treadway School Road, Leesburg

Spring Creek Charter : 44440 Spring Creek Road, Paisley

Mascotte Charter: 460 Midway Ave., Mascotte

The following shelters will open to the public at 6 p.m. and are pet-friendly:

Round Lake Charter: 31333 Round Lake Rd, Mount Dora

The following shelters open to the public at 5 p.m. and are NOT pet-friendly:

Mount Dora High School: 700 N. Highland St, Mount Dora

Leesburg High School: 1401 Yellow Jacket Way, Leesburg

The county will also open four non-pet-friendly shelters on Wednesday at 8 a.m.

East Ridge High School: 13322 Excalibur Rd, Clermont

East Ridge Middle School: 13201 Excalibur Rd, Clermont

Lost Lake Elementary School: 1901 Johns Lake Rd, Clermont

Tavares High School: 603 N. New Hampshire Ave, Tavares

Villages Elementary, Leesburg Elementary, Umatilla Elementary, Lost Lake Elementary and Astatula Elementary will also serve as special-needs shelters.

Marion County:

Marion County will open West Port High School in Ocala as a special needs shelter starting at 5 p.m. Tuesday. The address is 3733 SW 80th Ave.

Marion County will open six emergency shelters for residents on Wednesday, Sept. 28. The shelters will be open to the public at noon.

Dunnellon High : 10055 SW 180th Avenue Road, Dunnellon

Belleview Middle : 10500 SE 36th Ave., Belleview

Fort McCoy School : 16160 NE County Road 315, Fort McCoy

Hammett Bowen, Jr. Elementary : 4397 SW 95th St., Ocala

North Marion Middle : 2085 W County Road 329, Citra

Vanguard High: 7 NW 28th St., Ocala (pet-friendly)

Emergency management officials urge residents coming to the shelters to bring supplies that will last them for 24 to 48 hours.

Orange County:

Orange County will open five general population shelters, including three pet-friendly shelters, on Wednesday, Sept. 28 for people who need to evacuate because of Hurricane Ian.

People who need a special needs/medical shelter should call 311.

General population and pet-friendly

Opening Wednesday, 8 a.m. — Apopka High School, 555 Martin Street, Apopka

Opening Wednesday, 12 p.m. — Oak Ridge High School, 700 W. Oak Ridge Rd., Orlando

Opening Wednesday, 12 p.m. — Timber Creek High School, 1001 Avalon Park Blvd., Orlando

General population, no pets allowed

Opening Wednesday, 12 p.m. — Ocoee High School, 1925 Ocoee Crown Point Pkwy, Ocoee

Opening Wednesday, 12 p.m. — Dr. Phillips High School, 6500 Turkey Lake Rd., Orlando

Osceola County:

Three Osceola County schools will open as general population shelters Tuesday at 2 p.m., with one pet-friendly shelter.

General population and pet-friendly

Kissimmee Middle School, 2410 Dyer Blvd., Kissimmee

General population, no pets allowed

Celebration High School, 1809 Celebration Blvd., Celebration

Harmony High School, 3601 Arthur J. Gallagher Blvd., St. Cloud

Special Needs Shelter — opening Tuesday at 2 p.m.

Osceola Council on Aging, 700 Generation Point, Kissimmee

Special needs individuals should bring all medicine and vital supplies. For more information, call the Osceola County Special Needs Hotline at 407-742-9001.

Seminole County:

Seminole County officials say they will open shelters with enough time for residents to evacuate their homes, if the situation requires it, but have not announced any plans to open any as of right now.

Sumter County:

Shelters will open in Sumter County starting Tuesday at 5 p.m.

General Population shelters are located at the Sumter Fairgrounds and Wildwood Elementary School. Both are pet-friendly.

The county’s special needs shelter is located at the Wildwood Community Center and will open Tuesday at 3 p.m.

Volusia County:

Volusia County will open four shelters Wednesday.

General population and pet-friendly

Mainland High School, Daytona Beach

DeLand High School, DeLand

Special Needs

Atlantic High School

Galaxy Middle School

Residents who believe they may need to use a shelter in the case of an evacuation are urged to call the Citizens Information Center at 866-345-0345.

If residents plan to stay in a special-needs shelter, they should register by calling 386-258-4088.

