SunRail set to resume service after Hurricane Ian

ORLANDO, Fla. – SunRail is set to resume service with a modified schedule on Monday, Oct. 3, as Central Florida begins to recover from the flooding and damage left behind by Hurricane Ian.

Due to track damage sustained during the storm, service will run between the DeBary and Meadow Woods stations while repairs are completed on the southernmost portion of the Central Florida Rail Corridor, transportation officials said in an update on Friday.

“All train times between the DeBary and Meadow Woods stations will remain the same as prior to the storm, however a dedicated bus transfer service will be available from Meadow Woods to the Tupperware, Kissimmee/Amtrak and Poinciana stations,” SunRail said in a statement.

Flooding damaged the tracks in the area of the Tupperware Center in Kissimmee, and there was also a tree down on the tracks in the area.

After the storm passed, FDOT began conducting a full inspection of the 61.5-mile railway corridor before reinstating all rail service in the area. Track repairs are expected to take several weeks and updates will be provided as soon as service to the southern stations can safely resume, SunRail said in a statement.

In the meantime, the modified schedule can be viewed here. Regular SunRail fares apply and those with travel passes impacted by this change can contact customer service by calling 1-855-724-5411 or by emailing info@SunRail.com if they need to place their pass on hold until full service resumes.

LYNX bus service will also resume with modified routes. More information can be found here or by calling 407-841-5969.

Central Florida’s commuter rail service was shut down starting on Tuesday as crews prepared the rail line for Hurricane Ian.

Before the storm made landfall, crews worked to secure railroad gates, remove longer railroad gates, store the train fleet and secure the railroad equipment, according to the Florida Department of Transportation.

