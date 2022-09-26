Colleges, universities announce closings due to Hurricane Ian

ORLANDO, Fla. – As Hurricane Ian moves closer to Florida, colleges and universities in the area are beginning to announce plans for campuses and students, with some closures already announced.

As closures are announced, we will post them in this story.

BARRY UNIVERSITY

All Barry University locations will be suspended and classes will be canceled beginning at 4 p.m. Tuesday through Wednesday. The university said it would provide updates by Wednesday afternoon for Thursday’s operations.

The campus in Orlando will be closed Wednesday through Friday.

BETHUNE-COOKMAN UNIVERSITY

Bethune-Cookman University in Daytona Beach announced that it would close its campus and evacuate on Monday at noon. Classes will then resume online Tuesday. No classes will be held Monday.

”Students are reminded that their smartphones are ‘computers’ and that they should continue to use their cell phones to keep up with their studies in the event they do not have access to a tablet, laptop, desktop, etc.,” the school said in a statement.

EMBRY RIDDLE AERONAUTICAL UNIVERSITY

Classes at Embry Riddle Aeronautical University in Daytona Beach will be cancelled Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. Residence halls at the Daytona Beach campus will stay open and basic food options will be provided so students can shelter in place, but if they can safely implement other plans, they are encouraged to do so.

FULL SAIL UNIVERSITY

Full Sail University announced that its campus will be closed through Friday.

A virtual graduation ceremony on Thursday and an in-person ceremony on Friday have also been canceled.

Since all campus classes and labs are canceled, all students are asked to remain off campus.

Full Sail plans to return to full operations on Saturday at 9 a.m.

LAKE-SUMTER STATE COLLEGE

Lake-Sumter State College says its campuses will be closed and all classes canceled Wednesday through Friday.

NOVA SOUTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY

The university’s Orlando campus will be closed at the end of business Tuesday through Sunday, Oct. 2.

Normal classes and building operations are expected to resume on Monday, Oct. 3.

POLK STATE COLLEGE

Polk State College’s campuses and centers will remain closed through Friday.

This includes collegiate high schools and on-campus dual enrollment and online classes.

Updates will be provided on polk.edu and through local and social media.

ROLLINS COLLEGE

Rollins College in Winter Park announced Monday that it would close its residential halls at 4 p.m. Wednesday and the campus at 5 p.m. The campus would then remain closed Thursday and Friday.

SEMINOLE STATE COLLEGE

Seminole State College announced on Monday evening that due to Hurricane Ian, all Seminole State Campuses will close at 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 27 and classes, including online classes, are canceled Wednesday, Sept. 28 through Sunday, Oct. 2.

STETSON UNIVERSITY

Stetson University is closing its Gulport and Tampa campuses Tuesday through Thursday. Stetson’s DeLand campus will cancel undergraduate classes Wednesday through Friday, as well as graduate classes in the College of Arts and Sciences. Online grad business classes will be “asynchronous” for the week.

Housing will remain open, but residential students should look for specific info from campus staff.

UNIVERSITY OF CENTRAL FLORIDA

The University of Central Florida has canceled classes from Wednesday through Saturday. School officials will provide additional updates on the reopening plans on Friday.

VALENCIA COLLEGE

Valencia College announced on social media that the college will be closed on Wednesday, Sept. 28 and Thursday, Sept. 29 and that all classes and events will be canceled.

Updates about Friday classes will be posted online on Wednesday evening, the school announced.

KEISER UNVERSITY

