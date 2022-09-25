Here’s when Central Florida schools are closed due to Hurricane Ian

As Tropical Storm Ian approaches, here’s a county-by-county list on how schools in Central Florida are handling the storm.

ORLANDO, Fla. – As Hurricane Ian approaches, here’s a county-by-county list about how schools in Central Florida are handling the storm.

As of Tuesday morning, Ian remained on a projected path toward Florida’s west coast, bringing potential storm impacts to Central Florida.

Brevard County

All Brevard Public Schools and district offices will be closed Wednesday and Thursday due to Hurricane Ian.

All school activities, events and programs are canceled.

A decision about Friday has not yet been made.

Lake County

With Hurricane Ian expected to intensify, Lake County Schools has confirmed plans for early student dismissal on Tuesday and school closures Wednesday through Friday.

All schools will follow a Wednesday schedule on Tuesday, Sept. 27, so students are dismissed an hour early and the district can start preparing schools to be used as evacuation shelters. Extended Learning Centers, or ELC, will maintain regular operating hours on Tuesday, and all other after-school events, including sports will continue as planned.

Schools and district offices will be closed Wednesday through Friday. All after-school events will be canceled Wednesday and Thursday.

Officials will continue to monitor the weather, including flooding conditions, and a decision will be announced later regarding football games and other activities scheduled for Friday night.

The district expects to resume normal school and district office operations on Monday.

Orange County

Orange County Public Schools sent a message to parents on Monday, saying it plans to close all schools and facilities on Wednesday, Sept. 28; Thursday, Sept. 29 and Friday, Sept. 30.

County emergency management personnel will be using some schools for special needs and general population shelters.

All after-school extracurricular activities are canceled on Tuesday, except for extended day programs, which will be open until 6 p.m.

OCPS notes that parents can sign up to receive text messages by typing the word YES to the school code which is 68453. Updates will also be posted on ocps.net and on the district, Facebook and Twitter pages.

Seminole County

Seminole County Public Schools announced Tuesday morning that schools will be closed for students and staff from Wednesday through Friday.

Schools will remain open on Tuesday for normal operations before and during school hours. All other Tuesday after-school events are canceled.

Parents can register for storm-specific alerts by texting STORM2022 to 888-777.

Osceola County

The Osceola County District announced on Monday that all Osceola County public schools will be closed on Tuesday, Sept. 27, Wednesday, Sept. 28 and Friday, Sept. 30 due to Hurricane Ian.

All activities, events and programs scheduled for those days are also canceled, according to the county.

Some Osceola schools will be needed as early as Tuesday for shelters for residents in Osceola County, as well as for those Floridians evacuating from coastal counties.

Sumter County

Sumter District Schools will have early dismissal on Tuesday and will be closed on Wednesday and Thursday due to Hurricane Ian.

Any other school cancelations will be posted on the district’s website or communicated through its call-out system, school signs and TV/radio outlets.

Volusia County

Volusia County Schools announced on Monday evening that they will be closed on Wednesday, Sept. 28 through Friday, Sept. 30 due to Hurricane Ian.

All school activities, events, and programs scheduled for those days are also canceled.

Volusia Schools said that “VCS Connect” is the simplest way to stay connected and informed before, during and after the storm. Text “YES” to 67587 and opt-in for the most current information on storm impact to schools, school closures, and the latest storm-related news.

Polk County

Polk County Public Schools announced schools will be closed on Tuesday through Thursday due to Hurricane Ian.

“County emergency officials and the National Weather Service have urged PCPS to activate some of our schools that will be serving as storm shelters for those evacuating their homes. County emergency officials will be sharing shelter information with the public as it becomes available,” a statement read.

No decision has been made about additional closures beyond Tuesday and Wednesday, school officials announced.

Marion County

Marion County Public Schools announced that they will close schools district-wide Wednesday, Sept. 28 and Thursday, Sept. 29 due to anticipated severe weather from Hurricane Ian.

Tuesday, Sept. 27 will be a normal school day, but West Port High School will switch to virtual learning so the school can transition into a special needs shelter.

All extra-curricular activities district-wide Tuesday are also canceled.

Decisions regarding Friday, Sept. 30 will be made later in the week and shared via www.marionschools.net, Skylert messaging and social media channels.

Flagler County

Flagler Schools superintendent announced schools will be closed beginning Wednesday, sept. 28 and remain closed through Friday, Sept. 30, with two schools expected to serve as shelters.

All after-school activities, including sporting events, have been canceled as well, and the SAT testing scheduled for Oct. 1 at Matanzas High School has been moved to Oct. 15.

New 6 will continue to update this page as new information is provided.

