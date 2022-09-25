Bethune-Cookman University issues evacuation order ahead of potential hurricane impacts

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – Bethune-Cookman University announced Saturday a mandatory evacuation order for its campus in Daytona Beach will be in effect Monday as Tropical Storm Ian is on a path toward Florida.

Ian is expected to strengthen in the Caribbean and become a major hurricane by late Monday or early Tuesday, according to forecasters.

[TRENDING: TRACK, MODELS, MORE: Tropical Storm Ian expected to rapidly strengthen on track to Florida | Florida deputy struck, killed by front-end loader in hit-and-run | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

The university said the decision was made “due to the anticipated trajectory and strength” of the storm. While the university refers to the storm as a hurricane in its announcement, Ian remains a tropical storm as of Saturday night.

The evacuation order goes into effect Monday, Sept. 26, at 12 p.m.

Bethune-Cookman University said evacuation procedures would be shared Saturday night or early Sunday.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: