Florida deputy struck, killed by front-end loader in hit-and-run

A Pinellas County deputy was killed on Interstate 275, hit by a front-end loader driven by a construction worker who took off, investigators say.

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. – A Pinellas County sheriff’s deputy was struck and killed by a front-end loader late Thursday in a hit-and-run crash along I-275 in St. Petersburg, officials said.

Deputy Michael Hartwick, who was wearing a safety vest, was working an overnight security shift at a construction site when he was struck by the loader next to the interstate near the Howard Frankland Bridge, according to sheriff’s officials.

The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office said a search is underway for Victor Vazquez-Real, 35, the construction worker who was driving the loader and ran away after the crash.

According to Bay News 9, Pinellas County Sheriff Bob Gualtieri said Vasquez-Real drove to a parking area after hitting Hartwick, parked the front-end loader and then took off his helmet and vest. Gualtieri added that Vasquez handed his gear to another worker and said he had “killed a deputy” and left the scene.

The sheriff’s office later tweeted about the death of Hartwick, a 19-year veteran of the agency.

“It is with extraordinary sadness that we announce that Deputy Michael Hartwick was killed in the line of duty late Thursday evening as a result of a hit-and-run crash on I-275 in St. Petersburg. The suspect is still at large,” the tweet said.

No other details have been released.

