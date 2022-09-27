Publix to close Central Florida stores Wednesday ahead of Hurricane Ian

More vaccines arriving in South Florida in underserved communities and at Publix pharmacies

ORLANDO, Fla. – Publix Supermarkets announced store closing information for hundreds of Florida stores Tuesday, including most Central Florida counties, because of Hurricane Ian.

Stores in Orange, Lake and Sumter counties will close at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 28 and are expected to remain closed through Thursday, Sept. 29.

Stores in Seminole, Marion, Osceola, Volusia and Citrus counties will close at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 28 and are expected to remain closed through Friday, Sept. 30.

Stores on the Publix store openings and closings map show closing times of 6 p.m. on Wednesday, with reopening hours currently set for Thursday or Friday morning, depending on the county.

Other stores may modify their hours based on the track of the storm. Customers should check with their local store to find out when it will close and reopen.

To see the status of the Publix store near you, head to the map on the Publix website.