Central Florida airports stopping flights due to Hurricane Ian. Here’s when

ORLANDO, Fla. – As Hurricane Ian continues on a path toward Florida, Orlando International Airport and other area airports announced they are stopping operations on Wednesday morning.

According to the Orlando International Airport’s website on Tuesday, flights and operations will stop at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 28.

[TRENDING: TRACK, MODELS, SATELLITE: Hurricane Ian projected to rip through Central Florida | County-by-county impacts in Central Florida | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

There was no other information available as to when the airport would resume flights.

Ian is also impacting flights coming into other area airports in Brevard and Volusia counties.

The Melbourne Orlando International Airport will close Wednesday at 2 p.m., airport officials said in a tweet. They added that normal operations will continue “as quickly as possible once conditions are safe.”

We will close at 2pm on Wednesday, September 28. Our goal is to resume normal operations as quickly as possible once conditions are safe following #HurricaneIan. We will announce reopening details as soon as they are available. For flight information, please call your airline. pic.twitter.com/0QNim1Hjno — Melbourne Orlando International Airport (MLB) (@FlyMLB) September 27, 2022

Daytona Beach International Airport announced Tuesday the airport is open, but passengers are urged to “check with their airlines for flight status updates.”

American Airlines particularly said it canceled flights arriving in and out of the Daytona Beach airport, including all remaining arrivals Tuesday, all flights Wednesday and the 6 a.m. departure flight on Thursday.

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect until Sep 30 11:32AM for the following shaded counties: Orange, Seminole, Lake, Osceola, Hernando, Collier, Citrus, Pasco, Sumter, Highlands, Hendry, Okeechobee, Levy, Glades #flwx #news6 pic.twitter.com/WNlkJwQnAL — News 6 WKMG (@news6wkmg) September 27, 2022

Hurricane Ian hit Cuba on Tuesday before moving into the Gulf of Mexico, where it is forecast to strengthen and intensify into a Category 4 storm.

Tropical storm-force winds were expected across the southern peninsula late Tuesday, reaching hurricane force Wednesday morning.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: