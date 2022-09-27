76º

Central Florida airports stopping flights due to Hurricane Ian. Here’s when

Ian impacting flights into Orlando International Airport, Daytona Beach International Airport, Melbourne Orlando International Airport

Brenda Argueta, Digital Journalist

ORLANDO, Fla. – As Hurricane Ian continues on a path toward Florida, Orlando International Airport and other area airports announced they are stopping operations on Wednesday morning.

According to the Orlando International Airport’s website on Tuesday, flights and operations will stop at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 28.

There was no other information available as to when the airport would resume flights.

Ian is also impacting flights coming into other area airports in Brevard and Volusia counties.

The Melbourne Orlando International Airport will close Wednesday at 2 p.m., airport officials said in a tweet. They added that normal operations will continue “as quickly as possible once conditions are safe.”

Daytona Beach International Airport announced Tuesday the airport is open, but passengers are urged to “check with their airlines for flight status updates.”

American Airlines particularly said it canceled flights arriving in and out of the Daytona Beach airport, including all remaining arrivals Tuesday, all flights Wednesday and the 6 a.m. departure flight on Thursday.

Hurricane Ian hit Cuba on Tuesday before moving into the Gulf of Mexico, where it is forecast to strengthen and intensify into a Category 4 storm.

Tropical storm-force winds were expected across the southern peninsula late Tuesday, reaching hurricane force Wednesday morning.

