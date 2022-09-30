Here’s when Central Florida airports resume flights after Hurricane Ian

Electronic screens are seen at the Orlando International Airport as the facility starts to cease operations ahead of Hurricane Ian, Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022, in , Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

ORLANDO, Fla. – Central Florida airports shut their hangars and stopped flights Wednesday in anticipation of Hurricane Ian, but by Friday morning, most were either preparing to resume operations or already had.

Orlando International Airport, which sent off its final flight ahead of the storm at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, plans to resume passenger flights at 12 p.m. Friday, according to a Facebook post.

An inspection of airport property showed Ian left minor damage to OIA’s facilities, and travelers were encouraged to check with their airlines for the most up-to-date information, the post stated. The decision to reopen was made following a preliminary survey of the airport and after talks with the National Weather Service, airlines and federal partners, according to the update. Passengers should avoid arriving to OIA before 10 a.m. Friday for departing flights.

Orlando Sanford International Airport closed at 5 p.m. Wednesday, announcing it a day prior in a Facebook post, stating the airport was not a shelter and asking people not to come there.

According to the airport’s list of arrivals, last updated at 8:14 a.m., all are canceled until 9:58 p.m., when an Allegiant Air flight from Illinois is scheduled to land. News 6 will update this story with an official statement from the airport if one comes down.

Melbourne Orlando International Airport reopened at 6 a.m. Friday, resuming normal operations after a comprehensive damage assessment was completed Thursday, a Facebook post described. The airport had closed Wednesday to avoid the storm, doing so at 2 p.m.

At Daytona Beach International Airport, the terminal building and airfield closed Wednesday at 12:35 p.m. with no new developments at time of writing. In that update, another Facebook post, it was said the airport would reopen pending weather conditions and airfield inspections.

On a smaller scale, Orlando Executive Airport issued a statement on Facebook about its anticipated reopening at 9:30 a.m. Friday. Operations were ended Wednesday at 10:30 a.m., as those with aircraft at the facility were told to ensure their property was tied down. Airport operations reported Hurricane Ian left ponding in some areas, some of it severe, yet even as of Thursday evening was discussing plans to reopen in a day’s time.

