1 in 4 lose power during Hurricane Ian in Brevard County

INDIALANTIC, Fla. – State Rep. Randy Fine announced Thursday that more than 100,000 people in Brevard County lost power during Hurricane Ian’s trek across Central Florida.

As linemen restored the power to tens of thousands, Mark Ramsower was still running his generator, which he said helped to power his fridge and lights.

The homeowner said he lost his electricity at 1 a.m. Thursday morning, several hours before the eye wall passed the coast.

“Lights flash on and off, and then everything goes dark, and then you’ve got to find your flashlights and walk around your house,” Ramsower said.

On 5th Avenue, Indialantic Mayor Dave Berkman said wires falling on a roof damaged three businesses, including Islands Fish Grill and the Beachside Cafe.

Brevard County’s emergency operations center director said damages countywide were minor in an update Thursday afternoon.

“I think all in all, we’re doing pretty well,” John Scott said.

Emergency leaders said comparing the storm’s impacts locally to the rest of Central Florida and the Gulf coast, residents were fortunate.

“Very grateful, I mean, that’s devastating over there,” Ramsower said. “It’s hard to recover from something like that.”

