Here are the Central Florida road, bridge closures due to Hurricane Ian

Police and fire crews block the North and South Causeway bridges in New Smyrna Beach.

ORLANDO, Fla. – As Hurricane Ian moves up through Central Florida and continues to impact local counties, we will likely see more road and bridge closures.

Many cities and counties will close bridges as wind speeds pick up.

Here are the latest road and bridge closures in Central Florida:

Seminole County

SANFORD

Sanford police announced around 1:35 a.m. Thursday that a power line had fallen at 3rd Street and Cypress Avenue.

The police department also put out a warning at about 1:46 a.m. Thursday about a tree that fell at 15th Street and Palmetto Avenue early Thursday morning.

Police urged drivers to avoid the respective areas as crews handle the situations.

Orange County

MAITLAND

Maitland Fire Rescue Department posted on social media Tuesday night that power lines had fallen across McGregor Way near McIntosh Way. Officials warned to avoid touching or driving over the fallen power lines.

Brevard County

INDIALANTIC

The Indialantic Police Department announced Wednesday at 9:53 p.m. that live power lines fell into the road at South Miramar Avenue and Sixth Avenue. Police urged drivers to avoid the area.

Osceola County

ST. CLOUD

St. Cloud officials said that several traffic signals went out across the city. While officials urged residents to stay at home during the hurricane, they cautioned to treat all intersections as four-way stops if the traffic signals aren’t functioning. No road closures were announced.

Several traffic signals are out at this time. We recommend you stay home, but if you must be out, treat all intersections as 4-way stops if the signals are not functioning. — City of St. Cloud (@CityofStCloudFL) September 29, 2022

Volusia County

DAYTONA BEACH

Volusia County officials announced the following bridges in Daytona Beach would be closed until further notice:

192 International Speedway Bridge

Main Street Bridge

Orange Avenue Bridge

Seabreeze Bridge

DAYTONA BEACH SHORES

Due to wind speeds, Daytona Beach Shores Public Safety is closing all bridges across Halifax River. The city said it closes the bridges when sustained winds reach 39 mph.

The bridges will reopen after they are inspected by Florida Department of Transportation.

PORT ORANGE

According to FDOT, the following bridge in Port Orange will be closed until further notice:

Dunlawton Bridge (at State Road 421 and State Road A1A)

NEW SMYRNA BEACH

County officials stated the following bridges in New Smyrna Beach will be closed until further notice:

North and South Causeways

Barracuda Bridge

ORMOND BEACH

According to FDOT, the following bridge in Ormond Beach will be closed until further notice:

Granada Bridge

The bridges were closed when winds reached a sustained speed of 40 mph.

