Seminole County leaders respond to flooding, damage caused by Ian

Seminole County Emergency Management is beginning the task of assessing the full scope of damage done to the county by Ian.

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – Seminole County Emergency Management is beginning the task of assessing the full scope of damage done to the county by Ian.

The county is reporting record-breaking floods in the neighborhoods of Lincoln Heights, Spring Oaks, and Mockingbird Lane. Over 1,000 homes and counting have been impacted by the flooding, according to a news release.

[TRENDING: SATELLITE, TRACK, MODELS: Tropical Storm Ian aims for Atlantic after swamping southwest Florida | Ian: County-by-county impacts in Central Florida | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

“Several roadways are washed out, including SR-46 at I-4. Residents are encouraged not to travel. If you come across flooded roadways, turn around, don’t drown – do not continue to travel through floodwater,” the county said in the release.

Emergency management said there are roughly 1,000,000 cubic yards of debris that need to be cleared, which may take some time to clear.

The county intends to resume curbside garbage collection on Monday, Oct. 3.

Several essential businesses — such as Publix, Walmart, Target and Home Depot — are set to reopen Friday.

County leaders want drivers to be aware that if they come on a traffic signal that is not functioning, then the intersection should be treated as a four-way stop.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: