Trees downed by Ian damage homes in Apopka

At least 2 homes damaged along Lake Francis Drive

Thomas Mates, Digital storyteller

APOPKA, Fla. – At least two homes suffered damage from falling trees brought down by Ian in Apopka.

Pictures shared by News 6 Investigator Mike DeForest show the damage along Lake Francis Drive Thursday afternoon.

DeForest reported one home had at least four trees land on it.

The pictures show limbs puncturing the roof and smashing through the facade.

The images appear to show crews on the scene clearing debris from the road.

About the Author:

Thomas Mates is a digital storyteller for News 6 and ClickOrlando.com. He also produces the podcast Florida Foodie. Thomas is originally from Northeastern Pennsylvania and worked in Portland, Oregon before moving to Central Florida in August 2018. He graduated from Temple University with a degree in Journalism in 2010.

