Trees downed by Ian damage homes in Apopka

APOPKA, Fla. – At least two homes suffered damage from falling trees brought down by Ian in Apopka.

Pictures shared by News 6 Investigator Mike DeForest show the damage along Lake Francis Drive Thursday afternoon.

Pictures shared by News 6 Investigator Mike DeForest show the damage along Lake Francis Drive Thursday afternoon. (Copyright 2022 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

DeForest reported one home had at least four trees land on it.

The pictures show limbs puncturing the roof and smashing through the facade.

The images appear to show crews on the scene clearing debris from the road.

