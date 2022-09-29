65º

Flagler Beach Pier sustains ‘significant’ damage from Ian

Extent of the damage not yet known

Christie Zizo, Digital Editor

Flagler Beach pier sustained "significant" damage from Ian, according to police. (Copyright 2022 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

FLAGLER BEACH, Fla. – Police in Flagler Beach are urging people not to go to the pier because they say it sustained “significant” damage from Hurricane Ian.

“Please don’t come to Flagler Beach to look at the damage; it’s for your safety. We will post additional pictures when conditions are better and thanks to Officer Sylvester for documenting the damage,” the agency said in a Facebook Post Thursday.

A picture posted with the message appears to show the pier twisted and sloping into the ocean.

Flagler Beach recently made repairs to the pier, which had been damaged by several storms in the last few years. Hurricane Matthew in 2016 took a 163-foot chunk off the iconic structure.

In 2021, city leaders agreed to replace the wooded structure with a concrete one, with the work expected to be finished over the next few years.

