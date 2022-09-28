Orlando International Airport ceases operations as Hurricane Ian bears down on Central Florida

The line for security checks was near empty at Orlando International Airport Wednesday morning, less than an hour away from when airport officials said the last flight would take off ahead of Hurricane Ian’s expected impacts.

That last flight left around 10:30 a.m., the time at which commercial operations ceased at OIA.

Around 9 a.m., operations were wrapped (literally, via plastic wrap) at Southwest’s self check-in counters, protecting machines that would otherwise be close to entrance doors and susceptible to wind and rain.

According to the latest information from the airport’s website, the venue will not close in its entirety, leaving room to accept emergency and aid-relief flights if necessary.

However, officials told people not to come to OIA because it is not a shelter. Due to that fact, approximately 100 airport guests were taken from the airport to nearby shelters to ride out the storm, officials said.

“Our goal is to get all of our folks out of here by noon,” Tom Draper, chief of operations at the Greater Orlando Aviation Authority, said. “We stay in constant contact with city, county and weather officials. At this time, we’re ready to ride out the storm.”

It’s not known when flight operations will resume at OIA, though officials are targeting Friday to continue limited operations.

“Depending on timing and the storms impact to the complex, with the help of our dedicated staff, we hope to have Orlando International up and running again on a limited basis this Friday,” Carson Good, chairman of the Greater Orlando Aviation Authority, said.

As Hurricane Ian continues on a path toward Florida, Orlando International Airport and other area airports announced they are stopping operations on Wednesday morning.

A man at the airport said he was enjoying a vacation with his family on Tuesday when he got evacuation orders, leaving his hotel in Clearwater to find new trouble trying to get a flight before the storm.

“We were in Clearwater originally, then we got evacuated from the hotel over there, so I changed my flight to Orlando and that got canceled last night at 10 p.m. with United, so Southwest is still going on,” he said.

OIA’s parking facilities closed at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday as well, officials said.

Once operations start up again, officials urge passengers to contact their airlines and rental car companies to deal with flight rescheduling and returning rental vehicles.

