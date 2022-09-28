Planes overturn at Broward County airport as Hurricane Ian approaches

Pictures shared on social media show several planes overturned at North Perry Airport in Broward County Tuesday near where a possible tornado touched down.

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – Pictures shared on social media show several planes overturned at North Perry Airport in Broward County Tuesday near where a possible tornado touched down.

The photos, courtesy of Tom Pendas and TourHelicopter.com, show planes on their sides of flipped over onto their backs as dark clouds churn overhead at the airport in Hollywood.

[TRENDING: TRACK, MODELS, SATELLITE: Hurricane Ian projected to rip through Central Florida | County-by-county impacts in Central Florida | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Breaking: Photos coming in from North Perry Airport in Hollywood, where a possible Tornado touched down. @NWSMiami pic.twitter.com/rhfbfPWWMw — Total Traffic Miami (@TotalTrafficMIA) September 28, 2022

Reports say the overturned planes may have been the result of a tornado, though no confirmation has been given at the time of this writing.

The National Hurricane Center issued a tornado watch Tuesday at 4:40 p.m. for Broward County, which is set to expire at 5 a.m. Wednesday. A tropical storm warning is also in effect for the county until further notice.

[STORY CONTINUES BELOW]

Damaged planes at North Perry Airport (Tom Pendas)

Damaged planes at North Perry Airport (Tom Pendas)

Damaged planes at North Perry Airport (Tom Pendas)

Damaged planes at North Perry Airport (Tom Pendas)

Damaged planes at North Perry Airport (Tom Pendas)

Damaged planes at North Perry Airport (Copyright 2022 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

This comes as Hurricane Ian approaches Florida from the Gulf of Mexico, expected to bring heavy rainfall, high winds and flooding to much of West Central Florida.

No information has been provided on whether anyone was injured.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: