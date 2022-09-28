Central Florida hospitals share safety plans ahead of Hurricane Ian

ORLANDO, Fla. – Central Florida hospitals are implementing their safety plans ahead of Hurricane Ian’s arrival.

Both Orlando Health and AdventHealth also reiterated that their hospitals are not shelters for the general public. You can find the evacuation shelter closest to you here.

Find more information on how local hospitals are preparing for Hurricane Ian below.

Orlando Health

Orlando Health announced that facilities will operate normally until 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 28.

Appointments for office visits, elective surgeries or procedures scheduled after 2 p.m. Wednesday and all day Thursday, Sept. 29 are suspended. Patients may contact their physician’s office to schedule a virtual visit, or reschedule at a more convenient time, the hospital’s statement announced.

Emergency care will be available, pending accessibility due to weather. All Orlando Health emergency rooms in Central Florida will remain open for the duration of the storm.

Valet service at all Orlando Health facilities will be suspended at 2 p.m. Wednesday and remain closed until Friday morning.

No hospital visiting hours changes are planned.

Scripts Pharmacy at Orlando Health Dr. P. Phillips Hospital and at the Orlando Health Cancer Institute will remain open for the duration of the storm.

Orlando Health recommends the following for expectant moms who are concerned about experiencing false labor or true labor while Central Florida is being impacted by Hurricane Ian:

Expectant moms who are close to their due date and experiencing a medical emergency should come to Orlando Health Winnie Palmer Hospital’s triage department, if it is safe to travel. Orlando Health Winnie Palmer will evaluate them and determine the best treatment options.

Expectant moms should contact their OB-GYN for advice about their specific condition.

Expectant moms who have a scheduled induction or Cesarean delivery during the storm timeframe should speak with their physician about the best plan of action.

Pregnant women delivering at or near Orlando Health South Lake Hospital can come to the Center for Women’s Health at South Lake Hospital’s Triage Department for evaluation.

If expectant moms are in imminent labor or other medical distress during peak storm conditions, they should call 911 for further instruction and assistance.

Before venturing out on area roadways, expectant moms should make sure they are safe and be aware of any curfews that may be implemented.

Patient discharge and/or departure will depend on medical and weather conditions at that time.

AdventHealth

AdventHealth said it has made necessary hurricane preparations.

The health care system released a statement that read, “The safety of our patients, visitors and team members is of the utmost importance. With the approach of Hurricane Ian, we are undertaking extensive safety preparations. We have stockpiled thousands of gallons of water and generators are standing by to run the hospitals on emergency power if necessary. We do not anticipate any service interruptions.

Family members of patients can rest assured that the hospital will be a safe place for their loved ones during the storm. We will be fully staffed and continue to deliver our excellent standard of care.”

AdventHealth’s West Florida Division also announced that AdventHealth Medical Group, AdventHealth Care Pavilions and AdventHealth Express Care at Walgreens locations in Marion, Hillsborough, Pasco and Pinellas counties will be closed on Wednesday, Sept. 28 and Thursday, Sept. 29.

AdventHealth hospital locations in Hillsborough, Pasco and Pinellas counties have paused elective surgeries for Wednesday and Thursday. Patients will be contacted directly for rescheduling.

AdventHealth Polk County locations will make a determination by end of business on Tuesday, Sept. 27.

AdventHealth emergency departments remain open for emergency care.

