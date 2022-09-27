Here’s what Orange, Seminole counties could experience during Hurricane Ian

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – As Hurricane Ian gains strength in the Gulf of Mexico, Florida counties are preparing for the storm impacts it will bring.

In Orange and Seminole counties, here is the wind, rain and tornado threats expected as the hurricane continues on its path.

Winds: 70 to 90 mph

Rain: 10 to 15 inches

Tornado: Scattered

As of Tuesday at 5:15 p.m., Orange County officials announced a hurricane warning for the area, which indicates that hurricane conditions are expected within the next 36 hours.

Orange County Public Works is closing a portion of Reams Road, from Bay Court to the Disney parking lot, Wednesday at 9 a.m. until further notice due to flooding.

County officials urge people in the following flood-prone areas to consider evacuating:

Lakes of Windermere at Peachtree-Reams Road

Oasis-Reams Road

Orla Vista/Westside Manor

Bonny Brooke-Oakridge/John Young

A hurricane warning was also issued in Seminole County Tuesday night.

Ian was forecast to strengthen even more over warm Gulf of Mexico waters, reaching top winds of 140 mph (225 kmh) as it approaches Florida’s southwest coast. Tropical storm-force winds were expected across the southern peninsula late Tuesday, reaching hurricane force Wednesday morning.

A Seminole County community impacted by floods from Hurricane Irma in 2017 is now bracing itself ahead of Hurricane Ian.

A nonprofit group in Orange County spent Tuesday evening handing out hurricane kits to families.

