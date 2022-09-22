‘Looked like another Maria:’ Puerto Ricans arriving at Orlando airport describe Fiona aftermath

Thousands of Puerto Ricans continue to struggle after Hurricane Fiona hit the island earlier this week.

President Joe Biden already approved a major disaster declaration for Puerto Rico and rescuers are still trying to access some areas cut off by damaged roads and bridges from all the flooding.

News 6 spoke to several residents on Thursday who arrived at Orlando International Airport from Puerto Rico.

“Well, even before the storm started, we didn’t have power and in my area if there’s no power, there’s no water, so basically we are still without power and water,” Lyannis Crespo said.

Iglesia de Dios or the Church of God in Kissimmee, is working with Osceola County to collect items such as non-perishable food and personal hygiene products.

Crespo lives in Vega Alta, Puerto Rico.

Other passengers flew in from the island and are visiting Central Florida for a few days, though the majority told News 6 they didn’t expect the storm to bring so much rain.

“Puerto Rico isn’t prepared. Even though the government says it is, it definitely isn’t prepared with water or power,” Yohalyn Millayes said.

Luis Reyes said he left for Puerto Rico the day before the storm hit because he wanted to make sure his family was going to be OK.

While thousands remain without power in Puerto Rico, residents in Central Florida are getting results for those in need after Hurricane Fiona.

He said they lost power but used a generator to get by.

“It looked like another Maria. There wasn’t a lot of wind but there was a lot of rain, a lot of flooding,” Reyes said.

Several organizations in Central Florida are starting to collect relief items to help residents on the island.

Iglesia de Dios on Flamboyan Street in Kissimmee is accepting donations until Friday, Sept. 23.

