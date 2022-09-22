Do I have to show my ID when I get pulled over?

ORLANDO, Fla. – News 6 traffic safety expert Trooper Steve Montiero answers viewer questions about the rules of the road every week, helping Central Florida residents become better drivers by being better educated.

Trooper Steve on Thursday was asked, “Can you be pulled over for no traffic violation and still be required to show your ID?”

He suggested considering the many reasons why you may have been pulled over in the first place.

“Think about this for a second. It’s not all traffic-related situations. If someone had a warrant, if someone had fled the scene of something where suspicion of a crime occurred and so on; there are other reasons outside of the traffic world where you would have to be pulled over and then produce your identification,” he said.

According to Trooper Steve, it’s unlike law enforcement to pull you over for no reason, which he said would violate your Constitutional rights.

“Now, here in the State of Florida — let alone in the United States — you do have to have some type of probable cause in order for that law enforcement officer to pull you over. They’re not out there just going, ‘Green car, pull over, ID,’” he said. “At the end of the day, if you are being pulled over, it is for a reason, and if that law enforcement officer is instructing to see your identification, you need to show it.”

