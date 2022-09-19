Here’s how long you have to get a Florida driver’s license after moving here

ORLANDO, Fla. – News 6 traffic safety expert Trooper Steve Montiero answers viewer questions about the rules of the road every week, helping Central Florida residents become better drivers by being better educated.

Trooper Steve on Monday was asked, “I am new to Florida. How long do I have before I am required to have a Florida driver’s license?”

Trooper Steve said Florida is a hot spot, with many continuing to move here.

“We truly are in the midst of a ‘boomtown’ happening, especially right here in Central Florida,” he said. “So a lot of the administrative license questions have started to come up again.”

If you have moved to Florida state, you have 30 days to switch your previous driver’s license for one from the Sunshine State.

“For example, if you were moving here from Nevada and are claiming residency in the state of Florida, it would be a fairly easy transition. As long as your Nevada driver’s license was valid and had no pending violations on it, it would be a smooth transition,” Trooper Steve said. “Depending on how long you had that driver’s license, Florida would only require you to take a traffic road sign test before issuing a Florida driver’s license.”

Trooper Steve said there are other benefits, too.

“There’s no state income tax and by claiming residency you get a heck of a deal on your annual passes to the theme parks,” he said.

