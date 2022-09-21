What The Honk: You missed a (parking) spot

ORLANDO, Fla. – This week’s honks are dedicated to those who think they can park there, but at the end of the day, they’re just doing it wrong.

Let’s take a look at some examples.

What the honk: Not a parking spot

This is not a parking spot, this is not a parking spot, and (I’ll say it one more time) this is not a parking spot. (See photo above.)

I understand this is a small car with a disabled license plate decal, but that doesn’t allow you to park wherever you want if all the other spots are filled.

This vehicle was left at Cape Canaveral for days while the driver was on a cruise. I can’t help but think of how many other drivers were inconvenienced by this one, which unfortunately leads me to our next honk.

I am equal-opportunity when it comes to calling out traffic violations. There are times when first responders are exempt from certain traffic laws, but let me be the first to say this is not one of them.

There are also times where local businesses and law enforcement have an understanding of where they can park, but this is one I’ve got to call out. If this car was in the fire lane, I would not even have it on here, but I would not be Trooper Steve if I did not show this.

You might be asking why these parking violations are on my radar. This is why.

This viewer sent me this photo of her trying to assist someone into their vehicle. They were unable to lower the wheelchair mobility device from the van to assist their disabled passenger because of that gray SUV.

I understand to most this is a quick violation, that you might feel like you’re not affecting anyone else’s life, but you are so wrong. A simple quote that I like to remind myself of is “Do what you’re supposed to do, when you’re supposed to do it, even when you don’t want to.”

