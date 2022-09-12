Ask Trooper Steve: Can you drive in Florida with a Puerto Rican learner’s permit?

ORLANDO, Fla. – News 6 traffic safety expert Trooper Steve Montiero answers viewer questions about the rules of the road every week, helping Central Florida residents become better drivers by being better educated.

Trooper Steve on Thursday was asked, “Can I drive in Florida with a learner’s permit from Puerto Rico?”

“Our Hispanic population is thriving here in Florida. So while traveling here in the Sunshine State on a Puerto Rico driver’s license I can understand the questions,” Trooper Steve said.

Montiero said you would be allowed to drive in Florida with a learner’s permit from Puerto Rico, but you must follow Florida’s rules.

“Puerto Rico’s laws are similar when it comes to having that extra person in the car while operating on a learner’s permit. It’s one of the biggest rules to follow,” Trooper Steve said. “No matter the age of the driver who is operating the car on a learner’s permit they need someone 21 years or older in the front right passenger seat at all times. I don’t care if the driver is 50 years old. If they have a learner’s permit, they need someone 21 years or older in that front passenger seat.”

There are other restrictions in place and you can visit FLHSMV.gov for specific details.