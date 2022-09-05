94º

Ask Trooper Steve: What happens when my driving documents expire on a holiday?

News 6 traffic expert answers viewer questions

Samantha Dunne, Digital Journalist

Steve Montiero, Traffic Anchor

Trooper Steve answers viewer questions.

ORLANDO, Fla. – News 6 traffic safety expert Trooper Steve Montiero answers viewer questions about the rules of the road every week, helping Orlando-area residents become better drivers by being better educated.

Trooper Steve was asked Monday, on the Labor Day holiday, “If my vehicle/driving documents expire on a holiday, do I get an extra day to renew them?”

And he answered the question... with a question.

“If your mortgage was due on a holiday, would the bank excuse your late payment? Probably not,” Trooper Steve said. “The state is the same. I’m not trying to sound like a downer here, but as a driver, you’re responsible for making sure your license and registration stay in order.”

He added the expiration is just that: The day your documents are no longer valid.

“I find it often drivers feel there is a lot of leeway because this is a traffic issue and not one of priority in their life,” he said.

Unfortunately, Trooper Steve said, that is not the case.

