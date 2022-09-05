8-foot alligator attacks 77-year-old woman in gated Florida community

BRADENTON, Fla. – A 77-year-old woman was attacked by an alligator Saturday night at a gated community in Bradenton, according to WWSB.

WWSB said the Florida Wildlife Commission and other agencies responded to the community on Ellsworth Avenue.

The woman was taken to a hospital, but the extent of her injuries has not been disclosed.

According to WWSB, an FWC report said a nearly 8-foot alligator was removed from the area and they are “confident” it is the one that attacked the woman.

